Mortal Kombat II Movie’s Latest Video Brings Back the Anthem Fans Have Loved For 31 Years

The Summer Movie Season is getting a violent, action-packed start with Mortal Kombat II (2026). The sequel to the 2021 reboot film is about to be released in theaters, and the hype is growing fast. Some early reactions are already calling Mortal Kombat II a vast improvement over the first film. It doesn’t hurt that this time around, The Boys star Karl Urban is taking on the leading role. Then there’s the free promotional boost Mortal Kombat II is getting from releasing in the same summer as its fighting game rival, Street Fighter.

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The Mortal Kombat movies have been part of pop culture for over 30 years now, and there is only one song that defines that cinematic legacy. The filmmakers behind Mortal Kombat II know that all too well, and have released a new track that honors the sonic legacy of the MK films.

Listen To Mortal Kombat II‘s “Techno Syndrome (2026)” Track

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When Paul W.S. Anderson released his Mortal Kombat movie adaptation in 1995, he gave the film (and the games) a signature theme song. “Techno Syndrome (Mortal Kombat)” by Austin Jones & The Immortals blew up into an international smash hit and one of the biggest “techno music” tracks of that era. More importantly, it became an indelible part of the Mortal Kombat brand, and his been covered and/or remixed numerous times – including this latest version, which was done by Olivier Adams.

The music video included with the track was clearly made using AI. The various repeating images each represent some aspect of the film, from Johnny Cage’s cult-classic film “Ucaged Fury” to various weapons, mystical totems, or even landscape and setting fixtures that will be featured in the movie. The grand climax of any “Techno Syndrome” track is the familiar MK game menu narrator calling out the various character names. It’s a pretty extensive list this time, including:

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Johnny Cage (Karl Urban)

Kitana (Adeline Rudolph)

Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee)

Kano (Josh Lawson)

Shao-Kahn (Martyn Ford)

Liu Kang (Ludi Lin)

Jax (Mehcad Brooks)

Jade (Tati Gabrielle)

Cole Young (Lewis Tan)

Kung Lao (Max Huang)

Quan Chi (Damon Herriman)

Shang Tsung (Chin Han)

Raiden (Tadanobu Asano)

Bi-Han (Joe Taslim)

Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada)

The sequel will see Johnny Cage pulled into the Mortal Kombat tournament to defend Earthrealm from Outworld. It will please Mortal Kombat fans everywhere to know that once again the film will honor the true spirit of the games, with a Hard-R rating for “strong bloody violence and gore, and language.”

Mortal Kombat II will be released in theaters on May 8th. Discuss the film with us on the ComicBook Forum!