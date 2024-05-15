New Netflix Rom-Com Dominates Streamer's Weekly Movie Charts

After a disappointing debut from the star-studded comedy Unfrosted, Netflix looks to have right the ship a bit with Mother of the Bride. The new romantic comedy stars Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt as to exes who are forced to reunite when they discover their children are getting married. The film arrived on Netflix at the start of the weekend and quickly became a hit for the streramer, putting up solid numbers over its first three days.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the streaming numbers for the biggest titles on its lineup over the past week, and Mother of the Bride was far and away the biggest movie on the service. The film was viewed for 40 million hours since its debut, winning the week by a substantial margin despite only being available for three days. The second-place movie, Unfrosted, racked up just 14 million hours.

The trend of Mother of the Bride's success has continued into this new week. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the rom-com in the first overall position.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!