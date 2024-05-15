New Netflix Rom-Com Dominates Streamer's Weekly Movie Charts
Mother of the Bride was the biggest movie on Netflix over the weekend.
After a disappointing debut from the star-studded comedy Unfrosted, Netflix looks to have right the ship a bit with Mother of the Bride. The new romantic comedy stars Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt as to exes who are forced to reunite when they discover their children are getting married. The film arrived on Netflix at the start of the weekend and quickly became a hit for the streramer, putting up solid numbers over its first three days.
On Tuesday, Netflix released the streaming numbers for the biggest titles on its lineup over the past week, and Mother of the Bride was far and away the biggest movie on the service. The film was viewed for 40 million hours since its debut, winning the week by a substantial margin despite only being available for three days. The second-place movie, Unfrosted, racked up just 14 million hours.
The trend of Mother of the Bride's success has continued into this new week. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the rom-com in the first overall position.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Mother of the Bride
"A destination wedding turns awkward when the bride's mom discovers the groom's dad is her ex. Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt star."
2. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."
3. The Courier
"A modest man from Madrid shrewdly works his way into an international money-laundering scheme in this gripping film by Daniel Calparsoro."
4. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
5. Unfrosted
"Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. The home of cereal giants Kellogg's and Post becomes a sugar-coated battlefield and an all-out war to reinvent breakfast."
6. The Judge
"Robert Duvall earned his seventh Academy Award nomination for his role as a retired judge on trial for murder in this gripping legal drama."
7. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
"Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pickett Smith voice a group of zoo animals stranded in Africa in this wildly fun animated comedy."
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
9. The Equalizer
"Retired intelligence operative Robert McCall reluctantly returns to action to protect a young sex worker from the brutal members of the mafia."
10. War Dogs
"A massage therapist gets in over his head when he partners with a charismatic childhood pal in the lucrative but shady business of global arms dealing."