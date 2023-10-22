Movie Fans Are Celebrating Christopher Lloyd and Jeff Goldblum's Birthdays
Christopher Lloyd turned 85 and Jeff Goldblum turned 71 on October 22nd.
October 22nd marks the birthday of two cinematic icons. Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Addams Family star Christopher Lloyd turns 85 today. The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day star Jeff Goldblum turns 71. Many people have taken to social media today to celebrate the two actors and their vast careers.
Lloyd has 245 acting credits to his name, but his first appearance on film was playing Taber in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest back in 1975. He was most recently seen in the family comedy Camp Hideout and has multiple projects in the works, including Knuckles, which is expected to premiere next month. Goldblum has 139 acting credits to his name, and his first appearance on film was playing Freak #1 in Death Wish in 1974. He was seen earlier this year in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, and has a few projects in the works, including playing the Wizard in the upcoming adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.
You can check out some of the posts celebrating both Lloyd and Goldblum below...
