Movie Fans Crushed by Idea of Theaters Staying Closed in 2020
Monday morning, the decision-makers at Warner Brothers opted to remove Tenet from the studio's release slate indefinitely, at least until movie theaters begin to reopen across America for extended times. It's inevitable the delay will cause a chain reaction amongst other studios who also had releases scheduled for August, especially as coronavirus numbers continue to skytrocket in many states across the country.
As such, cinephiles are starting to get worried about the outlook of actually seeing new releases at any point in the back half of this year. In fact, at least one box office analyst recently suggested theaters could remain closed through the middle part of next year, a timeline that would be detrimental to both movie theaters and the release schedules for every studio in Hollywood.
"With the spread of COVID-19 having accelerated in the U.S., we expect a prolonged impact," Cowen's Doug Creutz wrote earlier this month. "We now expect domestic theaters to be largely closed until mid-2021, in part because we don't think studios will be interested in releasing their largest movies into a capacity-constrained footprint."
See what movie-goers are saying below.
Darn It, Thanos
2020 just won't stop taking movies from us. pic.twitter.com/fKLGUqgPhg— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 21, 2020
Mannn
No movie theaters for the rest of 2020 mannnn https://t.co/zTklr1SZez— Jon Timms (@Metaltoonz) July 20, 2020
Wear. Your. Masks.
totally expected but still a MAJOR BUMMER. wear your masks people!! i miss going to movie theaters!!! https://t.co/lUPn0RUIpP— callie bross (@callienicole18) July 21, 2020
Those Were The Days
You guys remember movie theaters and summer concerts and drive ins and barbecues and evening drinks out on a patio with friends and going into stores and going to the pool and going to the zoo and— The Big Am Diet (@bigamdiet) July 21, 2020
Digital VOD All The Way
Hey, #Hollywood. Movie theaters are done. “Day and date” film release is the new normal. Give me #TenetMovie, #DuneMovie, and #NoTimeToDie on digital download so I can watch them on my big-ass TV. #movies— Alex K. Logan (@AlexKLogan) July 21, 2020
Tears
honestly can’t wait for movie theaters to re open 🥺— mcar. (@michael_car) July 21, 2020
Never Ever
I don’t think movie theaters are ever going to recover.— Michael Black (@AgentBigfoot) July 21, 2020
The next wide release on the schedule is currently Disney's Mulan on August 21st.
