Movie Fans Crushed by Idea of Theaters Staying Closed in 2020

Monday morning, the decision-makers at Warner Brothers opted to remove Tenet from the studio's release slate indefinitely, at least until movie theaters begin to reopen across America for extended times. It's inevitable the delay will cause a chain reaction amongst other studios who also had releases scheduled for August, especially as coronavirus numbers continue to skytrocket in many states across the country.

As such, cinephiles are starting to get worried about the outlook of actually seeing new releases at any point in the back half of this year. In fact, at least one box office analyst recently suggested theaters could remain closed through the middle part of next year, a timeline that would be detrimental to both movie theaters and the release schedules for every studio in Hollywood.

"With the spread of COVID-19 having accelerated in the U.S., we expect a prolonged impact," Cowen's Doug Creutz wrote earlier this month. "We now expect domestic theaters to be largely closed until mid-2021, in part because we don't think studios will be interested in releasing their largest movies into a capacity-constrained footprint."

See what movie-goers are saying below.