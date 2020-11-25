MoviePass Trends as Fans Get Nostalgic for Movies in Theaters
In a lot of ways, 2020 has been the year of no movies. That's not to say that movies haven't come out and that there hasn't been joy in entertainment, but thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters have been largely shuttered around the country since March and while some have reopened at limited capacity, there have been very few films screening. For movie fans, the lack of movies has just been one more sad thing on top of the already difficult year but it's also led to some major nostalgia for a time when things were a bit brighter, when movie theaters were bustling, and MoviePass was a thing letting us all see as many movies as we wanted for not nearly as many dollars per month as it should have.
On Twitter, @dragoninns wrote "i miss MoviePass, the worst business idea in the world which led to the greatest summer of my life." As it turns out, many other former MoviePass subscribers had a similar sense of nostalgia and soon, fans started sharing their own stories, reflections and thoughts about the defunct service. The nostalgia was enough to make MoviePass a trending topic on Tuesday night, offering a lot of insight on just how much movies really do mean to people -- as well as a few clever bits of commentary along the way.
Launched in 2011, MoviePass was a service that offered subscribers the opportunity to get a discount if they were frequent moviegoers. For a flat fee, they could see a set number of films at participating theaters. Unfortunately, that model wasn't the most financially sound for the company with the cost of service and limited amount of theaters participating preventing MoviePass from truly taking off. Over its years of operation, MoviePass made a number of changes to its service including shifting the price -- once costing nearly $50 per month making it difficult for users to get the full value from the service -- and at one point, offering an under $10 per month cost and allowing unlimited movie viewing just with the caveat that the user could only see one movie per day among other shifts.
MoviePass finally shut down for good on September 14, 2019, but while it's been more than a year since then, many still have fond memories of the service. Read on to see how movie fans are remembering MoviePass and let us know your own experiences in the comments.
Better times
I still got my MoviePass card, I like to keep it as a souvenir of better times— scarlett ◟̽◞̽ 🏳️🌈 ☭ 🌹🔮🌸 (@commustyles) November 24, 2020
An escape
i was unemployed the spring/summer of moviepass and it was very nice to forget about the sad state of my life with movies at 2pm on tuesdays at the regal tara. https://t.co/lI1WXmQ8XR— covid and cambria (@udreytaylorward) November 25, 2020
We just miss movies
This made me miss Moviepass. Then this made me miss going to the movies in general. The last film I saw with my partner was Portrait of a Lady on Fire on March 3rd. What was yours? https://t.co/b93PYxScAO— Victoria Buitron (@vic_toriawrites) November 25, 2020
So many movies
i saw SO many movies that year. I took myself to the movies like twice a week. I saw every film nominated for Best Picture just cuz. I MISS moviepass, man https://t.co/YSJRlcA6gs— Niles Crane November (@thepolterkaist) November 25, 2020
That's...not good
The greatest impact of MoviePass on my life is that, from 2015-2019, I saw absolutely every movie I possibly could in theaters, and that made me hate the other people in the theaters so much that now I don’t ever want to see movies in theaters.— Collin Kessler (@Collin8r) November 25, 2020
We need Moviepass back
Would be great if the theaters could do a temporary version of Moviepass to encourage nervous people to attend movies again once the vaccine is available. https://t.co/Xxlb6Sdzw4— Allison (@melodyisdestiny) November 25, 2020
Should have used it more
I still got my moviepass card as a memento. My greatest regret was not using it more before the program turned on its head with specific movies.— Carlos (@Pikachu231) November 25, 2020
Just in case
I still have my Moviepass card in my wallet, just in case https://t.co/6MCqflFP2O pic.twitter.com/uIDfuQf57y— k (@KarlLorenzo) November 25, 2020
American communism
Moviepass was the closest America has ever come to communism. For a year, the rich idiot investors funded our moviegoing and we were so much happier. A true redistribution of wealth.— Tim O'Reilly (@TinyTimOReilly) November 24, 2020
An artifact
One of the things I’m happiest to own is my Moviepass card, it’s something that truly feels like a weird obscure part of tech history— LeJuan James (@nunezjuan75) November 24, 2020