MoviePass Trends as Fans Get Nostalgic for Movies in Theaters

In a lot of ways, 2020 has been the year of no movies. That's not to say that movies haven't come out and that there hasn't been joy in entertainment, but thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters have been largely shuttered around the country since March and while some have reopened at limited capacity, there have been very few films screening. For movie fans, the lack of movies has just been one more sad thing on top of the already difficult year but it's also led to some major nostalgia for a time when things were a bit brighter, when movie theaters were bustling, and MoviePass was a thing letting us all see as many movies as we wanted for not nearly as many dollars per month as it should have.

On Twitter, @dragoninns wrote "i miss MoviePass, the worst business idea in the world which led to the greatest summer of my life." As it turns out, many other former MoviePass subscribers had a similar sense of nostalgia and soon, fans started sharing their own stories, reflections and thoughts about the defunct service. The nostalgia was enough to make MoviePass a trending topic on Tuesday night, offering a lot of insight on just how much movies really do mean to people -- as well as a few clever bits of commentary along the way.

Launched in 2011, MoviePass was a service that offered subscribers the opportunity to get a discount if they were frequent moviegoers. For a flat fee, they could see a set number of films at participating theaters. Unfortunately, that model wasn't the most financially sound for the company with the cost of service and limited amount of theaters participating preventing MoviePass from truly taking off. Over its years of operation, MoviePass made a number of changes to its service including shifting the price -- once costing nearly $50 per month making it difficult for users to get the full value from the service -- and at one point, offering an under $10 per month cost and allowing unlimited movie viewing just with the caveat that the user could only see one movie per day among other shifts.

MoviePass finally shut down for good on September 14, 2019, but while it's been more than a year since then, many still have fond memories of the service. Read on to see how movie fans are remembering MoviePass and let us know your own experiences in the comments.