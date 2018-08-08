Movies Anywhere Adds Microsoft Movies & TV Access

Today, Movies Anywhere announced that its video on demand service had launched compataibilities with Microsoft Movies & TV, allowing users to access and grow their movie collections across various accounts and devices through Movies Anywhere’s central location.

In order to make their (participating) Microsoft Movies & TV purchases carry over to Movies Anywhere (as well as participating accounts like Vudu and iTunes, users can sync their Microsoft account with Movies Anywhere by logging into (or creating) a Movies Anywhere account and using the sync function to log into Microsoft. Users who sync accounts this week will receive a free digital copy of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“We are thrilled that Microsoft now supports Movies Anywhere,” said Pedro Gutierrez, Director, Movies & TV, Microsoft. “With Movies Anywhere, all of your eligible movies from Microsoft can be enjoyed across your favorite screens at no extra cost. Microsoft Movies & TV allows you to watch the newest movies across your favorite devices — like Xbox — before streaming services or disc, and without subscription or membership fees.”

“This launch has been highly anticipated by our most passionate movie fans, and we are very excited to bring Microsoft into the Movies Anywhere family,” said Karin Gilford, General Manager, Movies Anywhere. “Movies Anywhere brings your movie collection together quickly and easily, and we’re thrilled to share this benefit with Microsoft customers. Since our launch just nine months ago, consumers have stored more than 135 million movies on our app, and both content and quality continue to grow with the onboarding of new retailers like Microsoft.”

Movies Anywhere allows consumers to access their digital movie collection at home or on the go in one simple cross-platform app that also features over 7,500 digital movies for purchase.

Using the Movies Anywhere app and website, Microsoft customers can access their eligible digital movies from Hollywood’s major film studios, including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Upon connecting their Microsoft account with Movies Anywhere, users can watch their favorite redeemed and purchased digital movies from participating digital retailers on an array of platforms, including Xbox and Windows 10 devices; Amazon Fire devices; Android devices and Android TV; Chromecast; iPhone, iPad and iPod touch; Roku® devices and popular browsers.

Movies Anywhere and Microsoft are celebrating their exciting new relationship with two limited-time offers. Movies Anywhere users will get an exclusive sneak peek at a bonus feature from Deadpool 2. The clip, from a feature titled “Until Your Face Hurts: Alt Takes,” gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the cast collaboration that resulted in hilarious on-set improv and alt takes. Through Aug. 28, users who sync their account for the first time with Microsoft or another participating digital retailer will automatically receive X-Men: Days of Future Past in their digital movie collection.