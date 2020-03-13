Great VOD Movies Available to Rent or Buy This Weekend

We’re about to enter a period of time where going out to the movies isn’t going to be as easy or enjoyable as it usually is, and that’s if the major theater chains don’t close their doors completely. Due to the spreading of the coronavirus outbreak, many major theatrical release movies that were set to hit theaters in the coming days have been pulled from the schedule. On top of that, a lot of us are staying put at home as much as we can, hoping to keep safe as the virus runs it course. This means that most folks are going to be relying solely on streaming services and Blu-rays for their movies over the next few weeks, but there is another option out there you may not be thinking of.

There are a lot of films currently available to rent of purchase on VOD (video on-demand) sites like iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. Some of them are big titles that already hit theaters, like Frozen 2, Knives Out, and 1917. Then again, there are also a bunch of new films on these services that are being released for the first time, either skipping out on a theatrical release or just being shown in a handful of theaters around the country. There are loads of movies available on these sites that are probably brand new to you, offering as close to a theatrical experience as you’ll be able to get while the country deals with the outbreak.

These films aren’t free with a subscription, like Netflix or Hulu, but they are very affordable to purchase or rent, especially if you’re watching them with family or friends. Most of the movies on this list can be purchased for $15 or less, which is about the price of a movie ticket in most places. Rentals usually range from $3 to $7, depending on the movie.

If you want to see new movies while you’re stuck at home, there are some great options across all different genres. Here are a few that are definitely worth checking out this weekend. As more movies are released on-demand next week, we’ll be back with some more options.

Buffaloed

Buffaloed is a comedy about a teenage girl named Peg Dahl, played by Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Set It Up) who becomes obsessed with making enough money to get herself away from Buffalo, NY. She gets accepted to her dream college out of state, but realizes she can’t afford the tuition. After getting scammed by a debt collector, Peg attempts to cheat the system.

Directed by Tanya Wexler, Buffaloed also stars Judy Greer, Jai Courtney, Noah Reid, and Jermaine Fowler.

Color Out of Space

Richard Stanley’s return to directing has been a hit amongst fans of horror, H.P. Lovecraft, and Nicolas Cage. The film tells the story of Nathan Gardner (Cage) and his family after a meteorite brings a mutant organism to their front yard, infecting both their bodies and their minds.

Starring alongside Cage in Color Out of Space is Joely Richardson, Tommy Chong, Madeleine Arthur, and Brendan Meyer.

The Lighthouse

Most of these titles either had small theatrical releases, or didn’t get into any theaters at all. That’s not the case with The Lighthouse, as it was one of the more popular indie films in 2019. It does make this list for three reasons, though.

1. It’s one of the strangest movies you’ll ever see. Period. 2. Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are trapped in a house and drive each other crazy, which makes this movie the best and worst thing to watch right now. 3. The Lighthouse is currently on sale for just $6.99 on iTunes.

Swallow

Swallow is another wild ride of a film, but critics have been raving about it since it was released on VOD and in select theaters early this month. Haley Bennett stars as a pregnant woman who develops a compulsion to consume inedible objects.

If you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, Swallow is it.

The Jesus Rolls

Listen, The Jesus Rolls is really not a movie for everyone. There are a wide variety of controversial topics and themes throughout this movie, some of which may not be handled in the best of ways. But this movie is the closest thing we’ll ever get to a Big Lebowski sequel, and that makes it worth watching for many movie fans.

John Turturro directed this film in addition to starring as The Jesus, the scene-stealing bowler from The Big Lebowski. Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Pete Davidson, and Susan Sarandon also star.