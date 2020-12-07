Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Recreate Their Famous Cruel Intentions Kiss In 2020 Fashion

✖

Cruel Intentions stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair recreated their infamous kiss from the 1999 film - albeit with some modern updates for 2020. Gellar and Blair did a bit for the 2020 MTV Movei Awards, appearing in a taped segment that saw the actress sitting at an outdoor table in a gorgeous day. Romantic music starts playing as Gellar and Blair lock eyes, and slowly move in for the big kiss. Only problem? The big plane of plexiglass that's actually separating the two actresses, preventing them from locking lips. Gellar then brings the bit to a close, stating "Stay safe MTV. And 2020? End soon."

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

It's a fair bet that the current audience of the MTV Movie Awards views Cruel Intentions as an "old" or "classic" movie they've never seen before. So allow us to add a little context here:

Cruel Intentions was a breakout hit in 1999 - and that's saying something, as the year was stacked with big hit films. The remake of the French novel Les Liaisons dandgereuses re-examines the story within the teenage world of Manhattan's wealthy elite, where two rivalrous step-siblings make a twisted bet: The womanizing step-brother (Ryan Phillippe) has to take the virginity of the new headmaster's daughter at their prep school (Reese Witherspoon) by the end of summer break. If he does, he can finally sleep with his step-sister (Sarah Michelle-Gellar) who he's long pursued. A secondary story follows the sister as she manipulates a naive new student at the school (Selma Blair) in a revenge plot for the girl dating her ex-boyfriend.

The infamous kiss between Gellar and Blair came in a scene where Gellar's character tries to teach Blair's character to French kiss, in order to be able to please the Phillippe's character. The sensual kiss between the two actress was one of the most prominent same-sex kisses of that generation - and certianly within the teen coming-of-age genre. The infamous lip-lock (and equally infamous wet thread of spit that went with it), earned Gellar and Blair the 2000 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss.

So, this little comedic bit above is a great 20-year reunion for what Gellar and Blair achieved in terms of LGBTQ+ representation on film - even if it was done with questionable intentions by the filmmakers.

The MTV Movie Awards are being replayed on MTV.