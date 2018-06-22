‘Black Panther’ Wins Best Movie at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards aired tonight, and it looks like nerdy fans will be pretty happy about the outcome.

Black Panther took home the top honor of Best Movie during tonight’s broadcast. Other nominees in that category included Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, It, and Wonder Woman.

“It’s not just for people of color, it’s universal” –@michaelb4jordan Congrats to #BlackPanther for taking home the #MTVAward for Best Movie pic.twitter.com/rOJM6I79KD — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

Considering the impact this film has had over the past year, it’s pretty easy to see why it took home the top prize. Black Panther was a global phenomenon when it debuted earlier this year, breaking a slew of records and becoming a sort of cultural touchstone for many viewers.

“For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social media about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world — all before even seeing the film.” director Ryan Coogler said in a social media post after the film’s release. “To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn’t seen it yet, and encouraged audiences to come out… And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends… Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”

And now, fans are turning their attention to Black Panther 2, which has been confirmed to be part of Marvel’s mysterious “Phase 4”.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

What do you think of tonight’s winner? Let us know what you think in the comments below.