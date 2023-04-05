Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things Top MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

Some of the year's more prestigious award shows like the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards might be behind us, but we're right around the corner from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which offers fans themselves to get in on the action and vote for the projects that they've loved over the past year. Some of the biggest titles to earn nominations include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Wednesday, and The White Lotus, while some categories honor the reality TV that fans have loved. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Drew Barrymore live on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 19 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 17th at 6 p.m. ET. The show will air on May 7th as an epic, supersized Los Angeles takeover event live from Barker Hangar starting at 8 p.m. ET. The evening, honoring the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event, will also air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.

Scroll down to see the full list of nominees and head to vote.mtv.com to cast your vote.