Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things Top MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations
Some of the year's more prestigious award shows like the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards might be behind us, but we're right around the corner from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which offers fans themselves to get in on the action and vote for the projects that they've loved over the past year. Some of the biggest titles to earn nominations include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, Wednesday, and The White Lotus, while some categories honor the reality TV that fans have loved. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Drew Barrymore live on May 7th at 8 p.m. ET.
Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 19 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 17th at 6 p.m. ET. The show will air on May 7th as an epic, supersized Los Angeles takeover event live from Barker Hangar starting at 8 p.m. ET. The evening, honoring the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event, will also air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.
Scroll down to see the full list of nominees and head to vote.mtv.com to cast your vote.
Best Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Florence Pugh – Don't Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer – Nope
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink – Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Paul Rudd – Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don't Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear – Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O'Brien – Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer – Nope
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick: Chapter 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
- Demi Lovato – "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat – "Vegas" (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift – "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul's Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
