What Time Does Mulan Arrive on Disney+?

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan was supposed to arrive in theaters earlier this year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans, forcing Mulan to sit on the shelf just before its debut. After pushing the film back a couple of times, Disney decided to release the film as a Premier Access purchase on Disney+, which will cost $30 on top of a subscription. Since that announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting Mulan's arrival on Disney+ this Friday, and some might even be counting down the time until they can watch it. So when exactly will Mulan arrive online?

Well, there's not a direct answer to that question. Disney doesn't reveal specific launch times for originals since different markets and time zones may effect the download speeds, causing the release times to be slightly different. That said, we have a pretty good idea of when the movie will show up. Most originals, on Disney+ or otherwise, go live on their respective services at 12:01 AM PT. So if you're on the East Coast, that would mean you'd need to wait up until 3 AM just to start Mulan.

For most, the best bet will be to just get up early and watch it on Friday morning, when there should be no issue regarding availability.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

