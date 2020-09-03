Mulan's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan arrives on the Disney+ streaming service on Friday, but Thursday delivered some news of its own in regards to the highly-anticipated movie. Around noon on the East Coast, the embargo for reviews of Mulan was lifted, allowing critics everywhere to share their official thoughts on the film. Unlike many of the other remakes Disney has released over the last few years, Mulan is being met with some pretty positive reviews.

Soon after the embargo lifted, a horde of reviews were submitted to the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this article, 102 reviews have been submitted and Mulan boasts a score of 72% Fresh.

This score will obviously fluctuate a bit as more and more reviews are submitted over the next few days. But after more than 100 reviews, it's clear that Mulan is a fairly well-liked movie. It's performing considerably better than last year's remakes, at least from a critical standpoint. Dumbo has a 43% score on the site, while The Lion King sits at 52% and Aladdin sits at 57%.

Mulan is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Are you looking forward to Mulan? Will you be paying for Premier Access when it lands in the US this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Mulan arrives on Disney+ on September 4th.