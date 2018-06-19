Netflix Twitter Explains What Makes Disney’s Mulan Iconic

This month marks the 20th anniversary of Disney’s beloved animated adventure, Mulan, and Netflix is taking to Twitter to explain why the film deserves a place amongst the best of all time.

The Netflix Twitter account has become as one of the most entertaining corporate accounts around (just above Moon Pie but far below Wendy’s), and that trend continued today. Earlier this morning, Netflix began tweeting a thread explaining exactly why Mulan is an iconic character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It all started with a tweet about Mulan’s expert hair-cutting skills. In the beginning of the film, Mulan chops off her long hair in order to look more like a man and take her father’s place in the army. With just one swipe of a sword, Mulan gave herself a flawless bob, the first of many iconic moves throughout the film.

Mulan chopped her hair into the perfect bob with a single cut. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/3CCHXQaWYv — Netflix US (@netflix) June 19, 2018

Iconic moment number two came during Mulan’s army training, when the proved that she was smarter than all of the men she was working alongside.

Mulan was smarter than an army of men. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/VXAH4grkH0 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 19, 2018

As any fan would guess, this thread wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Mulan’s love interest, Li Shang. She beat him down and he was totally into it, even though he didn’t yet know she was actually a woman.

Mulan beat up her crush and he was into it. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/Nvb44PCGwq — Netflix US (@netflix) June 19, 2018

Of course, one of Mulan’s best moments in the entire movie came in her fight against Shan-Yu, the film’s villain. When he attacked her with a sword, she stopped the blade with nothing more than a fan, disarming the villain in a single move. It was the scene when everyone knew, without a shadow of hesitation, that Mulan was truly a badass.

Mulan stopped a sword with a fan. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/mbBh3be0fq — Netflix US (@netflix) June 19, 2018

Finally, Netflix ended the thread with the most heartfelt reason for Mulan’s iconic status, saying, “Mulan showed us the importance of believing in yourself and realizing what a single person is truly capable of.”

Mulan showed us the importance of believing in yourself and realizing what a single person is truly capable of. ICONIC. pic.twitter.com/xdamCF8HPq — Netflix US (@netflix) June 19, 2018

Mulan is an icon. End of story. Now, excuse us as we got watch Mulan on Netflix for the rest of the day.