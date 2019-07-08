Original Mulan Star Ming-Na Wen Comments on Disney’s Live-Action Trailer

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action take on Mulan arrived on Sunday, and it’s safe to say that it was met with a pretty warm response online. Joining in those reactions is Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in Disney’s 1999 animated film. The fan-favorite actress recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the first footage, which she calls “epic”.

Wen also praises the film’s lead, Yifei Liu, who she says “looks amazing as the warrior”, as well as Rosalind Chao and Tzi Ma’s portrayals as Mulan’s parents.

Wen has been pretty outspoken about the lasting impact of Mulan, something that she and others hope will carry through to the live-action adaptation.

“I really believe that Mulan was one of the first Disney princesses – I mean, she really wasn’t a Disney princess if you think about it.” Wen said during a convention appearance last month. “She was just a girl in a village and she became a woman warrior. Which is also the trend, I think, of Disney princesses at the time. They were more or less damsels in distress. And it was really wonderful to have a character that was able to not need a man to save her – in fact, she saved the guy – and came into her own discovery of what her self worth is and what she was capable of doing.”

“And also, you know, she did dress up as a boy, and I think that had kind of an unexpected, but wonderful impact for a lot of people of the LGBT community as well.” Wen explained. “And I think it’s wonderful that there has been a Disney princess/warrior that has been able to cross a lot of boundaries. Actually, not cross, but just opened up a lot of different aspects of what a woman can be.”

The new film will bring Mulan’s story to a whole new generation, as she poses as a man in order to serve in the Chinese army and bring honor to her family. The film will be directed by Niki Caro, and will also star Gong Li, Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Xana Tang, and Chum Ehelepola.

Mulan will debut in theaters on March 27, 2020.