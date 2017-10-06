My Little Pony Movie Heading to Netflix and Skipping Theaters

✖

Hasbro's My Little Pony movie was set to hit theaters courtesy of Paramount Pictures on September 24th, but Hasbro has announced a change in course. The new My Little Pony movie will now skip theaters altogether and instead head to Netflix (via Variety), though we don't know the financials of the deal or any of the story details on the new project. What we do know is that Entertainment One produced the film and will retain distribution rights in China and that the movie is expected to hit Netflix later this year.

The My Little Pony movie is the latest in a greater pivot from studios to streaming platforms in the wake of theater closures due to the pandemic. Some studios have just delayed their tentpole films, while others like Warner Bros. have adopted a simultaneous streaming and theatrical launch strategy for 2021.

Others have just made these decisions on a project to project basis, and that will likely continue throughout the year. Amazon Prime will be the home of the hotly anticipated Coming 2 America, as well as Aaron Sorkin's new drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Disney+ will be home to the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, and that was also the home of Mulan and Soul earlier in the year.

This is also part of a larger strategy from Netflix to increase their kid-friendly content, which is why they acquired SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run (internationally, as the stateside rights are with Paramount Plus) and The Mitchell's vs The Machines.

This is the latest in Hasbro's popular My Little Pony line of films and shows and follows 2017" My Little Pony: The Movie which went on to bring in $60 million worldwide. You can find the official description below.

"A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 - Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity - embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

The film has an all-star voice cast including Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Pena, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana. The movie features original music and songs performed by Sia, Diggs, Saldana, Chenoweth, and Blunt."