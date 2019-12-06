Dave Bautista Movie My Spy Premiere Delayed a Second Time

Between Guardians of the Galaxy and Stuber, Dave Bautista has become a consistently-reliably figure in the action-comedy world. One of the actor’s upcoming projects is set to be a comedy called My Spy — but it sounds like audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to see it. According to a new tweet from Exhibitor Relations Co., the theatrical release of My Spy has been delayed once again. The comedy will now open on March 13, 2020, after previously holding a release date of January 10th. This is the second significant release date the film has gotten, after it was initially set to open this past August.

STX’s MY SPY has bounced around more times than J. Lo and her HUSTLERS crew. The kiddie comedy is now vacating January 10 and landing March 13, 2020. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) December 6, 2019

My Spy stars Bautista as JJ, a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of Sophie (Chloe Coleman), a precocious 9-year-old girl, after he is sent undercover to surveil her family. The film is directed by Peter Segal (The Longest Yard, 50 First Dates), with a cast that also includes Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, and Parisa Fitz-Henley.

It’s easy to see why My Spy would be moving release dates, considering the fact that another Bautista-led action-comedy, the R-rated Stuber, opens in theaters this weekend. If My Spy hadn’t shifted release dates, the two would have opened a month-and-a-half away from each other.

My Spy marks a unique turning point for Bautista’s career, as he also serves as a producer on the film.

“You let me contribute, you kept your word, and you were so easy to deal within so supportive from Day One.” Bautista said to STFXFilms exec Dan Fogelson at the film’s CinemaCon presentation. “Me being involved, down to everything, down to the casting of this beautiful young talented woman, was just amazing for me.”

In an interview earlier this year, Bautista firmly stated that he doesn’t want to be compared to other wrestlers-turned-actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or John Cena.

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it,” he said, adding that he “hates” the comparison. “Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor.”

“Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that’s really special. I’d never take that away from him,” he added. “Would I consider him a great actor? F— no.”

What do you think of My Spy moving release dates once again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!