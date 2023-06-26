National Lampoon's Vacation Star Reveals Pitch to Reunite the Original Cast

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com to support National Lampoon's Vacation on 4K Ultra HD tomorrow (June 27), Vacation star Dana Barron shared her pitch for a reunion movie that would bring the original cast together for the first time since 1983. While franchise stars Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo have appeared in nearly every Vacation-branded movie (and all of them that feature Clark and Ellen Griswold), their children have been recast in nearly ever outing, with Barron and The Breakfast Club star Anthony Michael Hall being swapped out for Dana Hill and Jason Lively for 1985's National Lampoon's European Vacation. In the years since, Russ has been played by Johnny Galecki, Ethan Embry, and Ed Helms, while Audrey has been played by Juliette Lewis, Marisol Nichols, and Leslie Mann.

Speaking with us recently, Barron said that she would split the generations up, with Audrey and Rusty having one vacation while Clark and Ellen had another. The twist? Audrey and Rusty would first offload their children with their parents, sending the children to a classic Clark Griswold-style vacation while they tried to have their own fun in a more adult outing.

"I have my personal pitch but I don't see it happening at this point," Barron told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "Wouldn't it be fun for them to be...Rusty and I stick then with our young kids -- the parents. Just 'Go and take care of them,' and they have their vacation running after little kids, and Rusty and I go to some club and be silly for a long weekend. It hasn't been done yet, and it's all about the script. If it's a really good script, I'm sure it would be considered, but right now, nothing has been written."

Asked where the vacation would take place, she had a pretty simple answer: "Isn't Hawaii the standard answer?"

Barrow is also currently working on a book. Holiday Road: Are We There Yet?, which will collect fans' stories and share some of the most Griswold-like vacation anecdotes she can round up.