Hilarious Video Wonders When National Treasure 3 Will Be Announced for Disney+

Disney announced a variety of titles the other day for its upcoming Disney+ streaming service, and while the list is ridiculously extensive, there are a few films and shows that were missing from the lineup. That includes both National Treasure movies, a franchise that has been dormant since 2004, though fans consistently ask Disney CEO Bob Iger and the studio in general about it. That’s why many National Treasure fans will get a kick out of Demojorgen’s new video which has Jesse Eisenberg in sadness looking to Google for more information on National Treasure 3, and it perfectly captures their frustration. You can check out the full clip in the video below.

The video starts off with Eisenberg (in a clip from The Social Network) googling National Treasure and then heading to an IMDB link for National Treasure 3. A post then comes up saying that it is not greenlit yet, and asks if we’ll ever see it. He then heads to the page and looks at the plot summary, which says The plot is unknown at this time, and he continues to refresh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The caption from David Chen wonders when the project will be announced for Disney+, and if it does we could certainly get behind that.

The last time someone asked star Nicolas Cage about it he cited the challenge of writing National Treasure scripts as the possible cause for the delay.

Here’s me watching Disney+’s tweet storm this morning pic.twitter.com/NEaN2qc012 — David Chen (@davechensky) October 14, 2019

“I haven’t really heard anything about that,” Cage said. “I do know that those scripts are very difficult to write, because there has to be some credibility in terms of the facts and fact-checking, because it was relying on historical events. And then you have to make it entertaining. I know that it’s been a challenge to get the script where it needs to be. That’s as much as I’ve heard. But they’re still working on it.”

Back in 2016 Iger was asked about the franchise and had this to say. “We have done two, and yes they were really fine movies,” Iger said. “I know Jerry Bruckheimer who produced them has had conversations with our studio a number of times about it, and there have been some developments along the way, but as of right now we have not green-lit as we say, a National Treasure 3. But I do know there is time and some resources spent on development. That’s all I can tell ya.”

The last entry was back in 2007 with National Treasure: Book of Secrets. The film pulled in $219,964,115 million domestically, and $457,364,600 million worldwide. The original National Treasure, released back in 2004, earned $173,008,894 million domestically, and worldwide earned $347,512,318 million.

Do you want a National Treasure 3? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney!