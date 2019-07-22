Neil deGrasse Tyson Calls Out Disney for Inaccurate Frozen 2 Poster

Neil deGrasse Tyson can’t let it go: the astrophysicist and Cosmos presenter is criticizing Disney for scientific inaccuracies in its Frozen 2 teaser poster.

“Dear @Disney, You got it right the first time. Water crystals have hexagonal ‘six-fold’ symmetry,” Tyson tweeted Monday, attaching a side-by-side comparison with a theatrical poster for 2013 predecessor Frozen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You still have a few months to fix your #Frozen2 Movie Poster, unless the sequel takes place in another universe, where water crystalizes to different laws of physics.”

Dear @Disney, You got it right the first time. Water crystals have hexagonal “six-fold” symmetry. You still have a few months to fix your #Frozen2 Movie Poster, unless the sequel takes place in another universe, where water crystalizes to different laws of physics. pic.twitter.com/eb2oILhim0 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 22, 2019

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ sequel sees royal sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and magic-powered queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) going beyond their kingdom of Arendelle on a journey to uncover the answer behind Elsa’s icy powers.

“The big thing for us — and I’m being careful because I can’t give away anything. I’ll get in so much trouble. I think the big thing for me is; we weren’t going to do a sequel,” returning director Jennifer Lee previously told Slashfilm.

“[Director Chris Buck] and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls. I didn’t do it from exactly [copying the original] because I can’t. And if we tried to do it that way, I think we would have something very hollow.”

Also along for more frozen fun are friends Olaf (Josh Gad), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and reindeer Sven.

“So just like the first one, I approached it from the inside out, because I have to,” Lee said. “So I hope — but in some ways, it gives it that inevitable feeling and yet surprise. ‘Oh, it’s going there!’ But yet it completely feels like that’s the journey they have. So that’s my hope.”

Frozen 2 opens November 22.