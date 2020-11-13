Netflix 2021 Movie Preview Trailer Features First Footage From Red Notice and Army of the Dead

2021 is upon us and the folks over at Netflix are looking to deliver a massive film slate in the year ahead. The streaming service has new movies arriving every single week in 2021, and some major stars attached to some of the titles. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Dave Bautista, and more are all set to appear in Netflix original films in 2021. The excitement for what Netflix has in store was already through the roof, and then the streamer released a brand new preview trailer to get folks even more excited.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix previewed its 2021 film slate with a three-minute video posted to its YouTube and social media channels. The video shows the stars of some of its upcoming films talking about everything that's in store, as well as the first footage from a few of the movies. You can take a look at the full video at the top of the page.

The most anticipated Netflix title of 2021, and perhaps in the history of the streaming service, is Red Notice. The film stars The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, all of whom are amongst the most popular actors on the planet. Red Notice sees the trio of superstars go head-to-head in a global heist adventure.

Another major release in 2021 is Army of the Dead, which is directed by Zack Snyder. Army of the Dead is a movie about a vault heist that takes place during the zombie apocalypse, and stars Guardians of the Galaxy standout Dave Bautista as the leader of the operation.

Netflix's 2021 slate also includes the directorial debuts from beloved talents Halle Berry and Lin-Manual Miranda. Berry's Bruised is a film about a former MMA fighter struggling to get her life and career back on track. Miranda's tick,tick...BOOM! is a musical starring Andrew Garfield, telling the story of a theater composer working for his big break.

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Netflix in 2021, and this trailer only covers the feature films that are on the way. This doesn't even include all of the original TV projects set to debut over the next 12 months.

It's clear that, whether theaters reopen sometime soon or not, there will be something new to watch on Netflix each and every week. 2021 is going to be entertaining.