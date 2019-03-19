Netflix: New Movies and TV Shows Arriving in April 2019

April is just around the corner, which means it’s finally time to find out what new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix next month! As has become customary for the streaming giant, Netflix released the complete list of titles getting ready to become available, and its filled with plenty of new and exciting options.

There are a bunch of new episodes of Netflix original shows arriving on the service next month, including the highly-anticipated second installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the new season of the hit animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

As far as movies go, fans have been looking forward to the original Netflix film Unicorn Store, which was directed by Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson. The actress also stars in the film alongside MCU peer Samuel L. Jackson.

Are you ready for an exciting new month of streaming ahead? Keep scrolling to check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in April!

4/1

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokemon: The Series Sun & Moon – Season 2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

ULTRAMAN – Netflix Original Anime

Valkyrie

4/2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart brings his sold-out comedy tour, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, to a global audience for his first original Netflix standup special. The one-hour special was filmed in front of a sold-out live audience of over 15,000 people at the O2 Arena in London, England. Hart touches upon his friends, family, travel, … and a year filled with Irresponsible behavior.

4/3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive — NETFLIX FILM

After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.

4/5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world. Romantically, Sabrina is caught in an unholy love triangle with between sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch and salt-of-the-Earth mortal Harvey Kinkle. Meanwhile, The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale. And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question…relationships, identity, true intentions…when the devil’s work is at hand.

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exhilarating visuals and stunning footage of rarely-seen animals mix with somber truths about humanity’s impact on the planet’s habitats and species.

Persona: Collection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An eclectic exploration of different personas in a collection of four short films directed by critically acclaimed Korean directors.

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once beloved by the troops and people alike, Caligula shocks Rome by ruling with the cruel depravity and debauchery that make him infamous.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big changes lie ahead for Lucky and her friends in an eventful final season — from new babies at home to a faraway boarding school.

Tijuana — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a prominent politician is murdered in cold blood, intrepid local journalists risk their lives to uncover the truth.

Unicorn Store — NETFLIX FILM

Kit (Brie Larson), a twenty-something dreamer, receives an invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.

4/9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The trolls face a day without a holiday, Biggie accidentally starts a fun-tastic new dance craze, and Guy turns a camping trip into a “glamping” trip.

4/10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this interactive adventure series, you’ll make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth.

4/11

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones.

4/12

A Land Imagined — NETFLIX FILM

A cop in Singapore investigates the disappearance of a Chinese migrant construction worker who spent sleepless nights playing a mysterious video game.

Band Aid

Huge in France — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After moving to LA to reconnect with his son, comedian Gad Elmaleh must learn to live without the celebrity perks he’s accustomed to in France.

Mighty Little Bheem — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity — and extraordinary might — lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

The Perfect Date — NETFLIX FILM

To save up for college, Brooks Rattigan creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

The Silence — NETFLIX FILM

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses. The Silence is directed by John R. Leonetti (Annabelle) and stars Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf.

Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A young gay man with cerebral palsy branches out from his insular existence in hopes of finally going after the life he wants.

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? — NETFLIX FILM

On their last night together, four longtime flatmates’ lives are suddenly upended when a secret is revealed during the course of an evening celebration.

4/15

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A family finds their lives turned upside down when a young, street-smart grifter appears on their doorstep, claiming she’s a distant relative.

The New Romantic

4/16

Super Monsters Furever Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On the first night of spring, the Super Monsters and their families gather for food, fun and games in the park — and meet their adorable monster pets!

4/18

My First First Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Due to various personal reasons, a group of Yun Tae-o’s friends move into his house, where they experience love, friendship, and everything in between.

4/19

A Fortunate Man — NETFLIX FILM

A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen’s elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Best-selling author Brené Brown discusses what it takes to choose courage over comfort in a culture defined by scarcity, fear and uncertainty.

Cuckoo: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ken thinks he’s hit the big time when he discovers a wealthy half sister he never knew he had, but her fortunes and his hopes are soon reversed.

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher — NETFLIX FILM

Burned by his past, an emotionally troubled, small-town music teacher risks everything he has to reconnect with a now-famous former student.

Rilakkuma and Kaoru — NETFLIX ANIME

Karoru leads a mundane life, but she gets to go home and find comfort in Rilakkuma, her endearingly lazy roommate who happens to be a fuzzy toy bear.

Samantha!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The series follows the story of a former child star from the 80s, Samantha! (Emanuelle Araújo) who desperately clings to the fringes of celebrity. Together with her husband Wound (Douglas Silva) and their children Cindy (Sabrina Nonato), and Brandon (Cauã Gonçalves), she delights with hare-brained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Someone Great — NETFLIX FILM

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. From writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (creator of MTV’s Sweet/Vicious) Someone Great is a hilarious and heartfelt story of friendship, love, and what it means to let go of your twenties and enter adulthood.

4/20

Grass is Greener — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It lit up jazz and hip-hop — and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America’s complicated relationship with weed.

4/22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pinky Malinky is on a roll! Catch up on this joyful hot dog boy’s continuing adventures as he spreads fun and positivity with best friends Babs and JJ.

Selection Day – New Episodes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Manjunath Kumar, fourteen, knows he is good at cricket – if not as good as his elder brother Radha. He knows that he fears and resents his domineering and cricket-obsessed father, admires his brilliantly talented sibling and is fascinated by the world of CSI and by curious and interesting scientific facts. But there are many things about himself and about the world that he doesn’t know. When Manju begins to get to know Radha’s great rival, a boy as privileged and confident as Manju is not, everything in Manju’s world begins to change and he is faced with decisions that will change both his sense of self and of the world around him.

4/23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this new sketch show, Tim Robinson and guests spend each segment driving someone to the point of needing — or desperately wanting — to leave.

4/24

Bonding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A New York City grad student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay BFF from high school to be her assistant.

4/25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

4/26

The Protector: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Facing formidable odds against the resurgent Immortals, Hakan and the Loyal Ones must forestall sinister plans to destroy the city — and all humans.

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Robert Johnson was one of the most influential blues guitarists ever. Even before his early death, fans wondered if he’d made a pact with the Devil.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Adora and the Princess Alliance train to get stronger, but Catra and the Horde are on the move. As Hordak pushes for victory, She-Ra faces a new test.

Street Food — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From the creators of Chef’s Table, Street Food takes viewers to some of the world’s most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe. Season one explores nine countries across Asia, from the hawker stalls of Singapore to the food carts of India. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country’s cuisine.

The Sapphires

Yankee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A young man from Texas crosses the border into Mexico and becomes an infamous drug lord.

4/27

American Honey

4/28

Señora Acero: Season 5

4/29

Burning

The Imitation Game

4/30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Everyone knows there is no topic Anthony Jeselnik can’t conquer, and he doesn’t disappoint in his second Netflix original comedy special Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward. Following his 2015 special Thoughts and Prayers, the comedian’s critical and biting style weaves through societal taboos without hesitation.

Baki: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

A convict himself, bounty hunter Biscuit Oliva is dispatched to Tokyo to apprehend the escaped inmates and thwart them from unleashing further chaos.

Ingress: The Animation — NETFLIX ANIME

After scientists discover a mysterious substance that can influence human minds, two factions wage an all-out battle to control its awesome power.