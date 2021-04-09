Netflix: The Most Exciting Movies and Shows Arriving in April

If you've been running out of things to watch on Netflix, or some of your favorite movies are set to leave your watchlist in the coming weeks, the month of April is almost here to provide some hope. On Wednesday, Netflix released the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its lineup in April, and there are some awesome original titles on the way. From animated musicals to sci-fi thrillers, Netflix has something in store for everyone next month. That said, it can be a lot to try and sift through all of the new titles that are set to be added and figure out what to watch. Fortunately, we're here to help. Out of all of the titles debuting on Netflix, we've handpicked a few that stand out in a crowd. Titles like Shadow and Bone, Stowaway, and Concrete Cowboy are among the biggest originals dropping on Netflix in April, and we wanted to take some time to highlight them. Below, you'll find a breakdown of some of the most exciting movies and shows coming to Netflix over the next month. Make sure to drop a line in the comments and let us know which one you're most excited for!

Shadow and Bone (Photo: Shadow And Bone / Netflix) The live-action adaptation of Shadow and Bone is easily the biggest title coming to Netflix in April. The series is based on the novels by Leigh Bardugo, telling the story of an orphan mapmaker in a mar-devastated world who discovers she has powers that could change the course of history. It will likely be the biggest topic of conversation amongst Netflix subscribers for weeks after its debut. Shadow and Bone's first season will be released on April 23rd. prevnext

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Photo: Netflix) The last time producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller released an animated film, it changed not only how we look at the superhero genre, but it extended the limits of what everyone thought animation could be. That movie was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Before that, it was The LEGO Movie. Lord and Miller are becoming bonafide hit-makers in the world of animation, and their next project, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, is being released exclusively on Netflix April 30th. prevnext

Yasuke (Photo: Netflix) After The Boondocks became a cult hit around the globe, it was clear that folks were going to follow LeSean Thomas to any projects he may take on in the future. His next series is perhaps the most highly-anticipated of his career. Yasuke tells the story of a famous Black Samurai fighting in 16th century Japan and it debuts on April 29th. prevnext

Stowaway (Photo: Netflix) If you like sci-fi thrillers, Stowaway is the April movie for you. From director Joe Penna, Stowaway follows a crew of astronauts on a two-year mission to Mars, who realize 12 days into their journey that they have an extra passenger, which could cause them to run out of air and/or supplies before they reach their destination. The all-star cast includes Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Tony Collette. Stowaway will premiere on April 22nd. prevnext

Arlo the Alligator Boy (Photo: Netflix) Arlo the Alligator Boy is a heartfelt animated musical about the journey of discovering who you are. Not only does this movie seem like the heart-warming adventure we need, but it also boasts and absolutely stellar cast that includes Michael J. Woodard, Mary Lambert, Jonathan Van Ness, Tony Hale, Haley Tju, Flea, Annie Potts, Brett Geiman, and Jennifer Coolidge. The film arrives on April 16th. prevnext

Concrete Cowboy (Photo: Netflix) Believe it or not, Concrete Cowboy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2020, and movie fans have been waiting to see it for months. It stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin as modern-day cowboys in the streets of Philadelphia. What more do you really need to know? Concrete Cowboy arrives on April 2nd. prevnext