Netflix: Everything We Know Is Arriving in September (So Far)

Who would've thought that September would be one of the biggest months of the entire year for Netflix originals? The streaming service has been releasing new movies and TV shows throughout the entire year, many of which have been even more popular than normal because of the ongoing pandemic. Typical movie season slows down around September, as the blockbusters wind down and studios prepare for awards fare, but Netflix clearly never got that memo. The streamer's September slate is absolutely loaded.

Netflix hasn't released its full list of new arrivals for September just yet, but quite a few originals have already been given release dates next month. Combine that with a few other arrival confirmations from the folks at What's on Netflix, we've got a good idea of what's coming next month.

The slate kicks off on September 4th with Charlie Kaufman's new film I'm Thinking of Ending Things, which many are expecting to compete in the upcoming awards season. Other original movies in September include the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Enola Holmes and the star-studded adaptation of The Devil All the Time.

Also arriving in September are quite a few original TV shows, anchored by Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series starring Sarah Paulson.

You can take a look below at all of Netflix's September arrivals that we know so far.