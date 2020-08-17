Netflix: Everything We Know Is Arriving in September (So Far)
Who would've thought that September would be one of the biggest months of the entire year for Netflix originals? The streaming service has been releasing new movies and TV shows throughout the entire year, many of which have been even more popular than normal because of the ongoing pandemic. Typical movie season slows down around September, as the blockbusters wind down and studios prepare for awards fare, but Netflix clearly never got that memo. The streamer's September slate is absolutely loaded.
Netflix hasn't released its full list of new arrivals for September just yet, but quite a few originals have already been given release dates next month. Combine that with a few other arrival confirmations from the folks at What's on Netflix, we've got a good idea of what's coming next month.
The slate kicks off on September 4th with Charlie Kaufman's new film I'm Thinking of Ending Things, which many are expecting to compete in the upcoming awards season. Other original movies in September include the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Enola Holmes and the star-studded adaptation of The Devil All the Time.
Also arriving in September are quite a few original TV shows, anchored by Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series starring Sarah Paulson.
You can take a look below at all of Netflix's September arrivals that we know so far.
September 1
MOVIES
Due Date
Muppets Most Wanted
Puss in Boots
The Smurfs
TV SHOWS
Blue Exorcist (Season 2)
Borgen (Seasons 1-3)
Erased (Season 1)
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Males Decisiones - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Heidi (Season 2)
Sister Sister
The Promised Neverland (Season 1)
Thomas & Friends (Season 24)
True: Friendship Day - NETFLIX FAMILY
September 3
MOVIES
Love, Guaranteed - NETFLIX FILM
TV SHOWS
Young Wallander (Season 1) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 4
MOVIES
I'm Thinking of Ending Things - NETFLIX FILM
Take Me Home Tonight
TV SHOWS
Away (Season 1) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) - NETFLIX FAMILY
September 7
MOVIES
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
TV SHOWS
Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)
September 10
TV SHOWS
Greeleaf (Season 5)
Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Indhum Chronicles (Season 1) - NETFLIX ANIME
September 11
MOVIES
Pets United - NETFLIX ANIMATION
TV SHOWS
Family Business (Season 2) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends
The Duchess (Season 1) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
TV SHOWS
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) - NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched (Season 1) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.