Netflix: New Movies and TV Shows Arriving in August 2019

It’s inching closer to August and you what that means — it’s time to see which movies and televisions shows are coming to the streaming giant in the coming months. After a monstrous July, the summer continues burning hot for Netflix with plenty of top-shelf Netflix Originals on the way.

GLOW, Dear White People, and She-Ra and the Princess of Power each have third seasons coming out throughout the month while the highly-anticipated sophomore outing of Mindhunter finally makes it way to your television. The release slate has a couple of interesting debut properties as well, including the first season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and the must-watch Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, due out August 9th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to check out the full lost of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August!

8/1

Avail. 8/1/19

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City: The Movie Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love



Avail. 8/2/19

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The StoryBots are standing by to field more questions from curious kids — from “Why do people look different?” to “Where does chocolate come from?”



Basketball or Nothing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow the Chinle High basketball team in Arizona’s Navajo Nation on a quest to win a state championship and bring pride to their isolated community.



Dear White People: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the students of Winchester embrace new creative challenges and romantic possibilities, a charismatic professor shakes up life on campus.



Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Change may finally be coming to Northern Ireland. But the high school hardships of Erin and her friends show no signs of letting up.



Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day, three best friends leave the suburbs and drive to New York City to surprise their adult sons.



She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Catra and Adora journey to the Crimson Waste, looking for redemption and answers, while Hordak’s portal research puts Etheria’s very reality at risk.

8/4 & 8/5

Avail. 8/4/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this weekly show, Hasan Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to explore the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Avail. 8/5/19

Enter the Anime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seeking to understand anime, Tania Nolan interviews filmmakers behind notable productions from “Castlevania” to “Aggretsuko,” “Kengan Ashura” and more.



No Good Nick: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Steps away from being exposed as an impostor, Nick works harder, faster and smarter to right the Thompsons’ wrongs and spring her father out of jail.

8/6 & 8/8

Avail. 8/6/19

Screwball



Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Avail. 8/8/19

Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Beautiful executive assistant Zeina reluctantly teams up with self-assured Tarek to chase down an elusive dollar bill worth $1 million.



Jane The Virgin: Season 5



Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer



The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 1980s Japan, one determined man turned every crushing setback into opportunity. His name was Toru Muranishi, and he revolutionized his industry.



Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The last in a line of Chosen Ones, a wannabe chef teams up with a homicide detective to unravel an ancient mystery and take down supernatural assassins.

8/9

Avail. 8/9/19

Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amid social changes in 1931, the friends get tangled in a murder mystery and must work together to solve it before one of them is sentenced to death.



The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Investigative journalists expose The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization quietly operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.



GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the gang kicks off a run of shows in glamorous Las Vegas, power struggles, sexual tension and shifting priorities threaten their bond.



The InBESTigators — NETFLIX FAMILY

Four very different kids start their own detective agency and vlog about their adventures, becoming fast friends in the process.



iZombie: Season 5



Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FAMILY

After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.



Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.



Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Find the fun and adventure of “Spirit Riding Free” in this quick mix of music videos and bite-sized stories featuring Lucky and all of her friends!



Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

8/13 – 8/15

Avail. 8/13/19

Knightfall: Season 2



Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian and Girl’s Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favorite comedians in Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready – a bold new collection of hilarious half-hour stand-up comedy specials. Hosted and executive produced by Haddish and She Ready Productions, the special features a diverse group of comedians with whom she shares a personal history, including Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). Legendary comic Wanda Sykes and veteran producer Page Hurwitz also serve as executive producers via their production company Push It Productions.

Avail. 8/14/19

The 100: Season 6

Avail. 8/15/19

Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME

A robot, a renegade and a sensational pink Cadillac join the infectiously upbeat friendship droid S.A.M. on her quest to find her missing best friend.

8/16 & 8/17

Avail. 8/16/19

45 rpm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forming an uneasy love triangle, three characters with ties to the music industry set out to create a new record label and live a rock-and-roll lifestyle in the conservative political environment of 1960s Spain.



Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the life of Carlos Tevez, this series follows the Argentine soccer player, from his troubled childhood growing up in a low-income neighborhood riddled with crime, to his debut for Boca Juniors.



Better Than Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Set in Moscow in a not-so-distant future where human beings coexist with robots, a man finds himself entangled in the first murder committed by an experimental humanoid.



Diagnosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ hugely popular column in The New York Times Magazine, Diagnosis follows various patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for their mysterious illnesses. By combining the power of global crowdsourcing, social media, and established medical expertise, each case is untangled with illuminating new insights that had previously eluded doctors. From award-winning executive producers Scott Rudin, Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn, and in association with The New York Times, Diagnosis explores the life-changing impact of receiving a diagnosis for individuals who’ve been searching for answers, and the healing that comes with connecting with others who can empathize with their experiences.



Frontera verde — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a young Bogotá-based detective gets drawn into the jungle to investigate four femicides, she uncovers magic, Nazis and her own true origins.



Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Zim suddenly reappears to begin Phase 2 of his evil alien plan to conquer Earth, his longtime nemesis Dib sets out to unmask him once and for all.



The Little Switzerland– NETFLIX FILM

The discovery of the tomb of William Tell’s son in a town in the Basque Country spurs the village’s cantankerous citizens to lobby for Swiss annexation.



MINDHUNTER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Behavioral Science Unit’s killer instincts move from theory into action when the FBI joins in a high-profile hunt for a serial child murderer.



QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Three football phenoms set for stardom — Spencer Rattler, Lance LeGendre and Nik Scalzo — navigate the ultimate season of their high school careers.



Selfless

Sextuplets — NETFLIX FILM

Father-to-be Alan is shocked to learn that he was born a sextuplet (all played by Marlon Wayans). With his newfound brother Russell riding shotgun, the duo sets out on a hilarious journey to reunite with their remaining long-lost siblings.



Super Monsters Back to School — NETFLIX FAMILY

Vida’s starting school in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are helping their friend adjust to everything that’s new and different.



Victim Number 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a terrorist attack shakes downtown Bilbao leaving destruction in its wake, police launch an investigation to hunt down the attackers.

Avail. 8/17/19

The Punisher (2004)

8/21 & 8/22

Avail. 8/21/19

American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy Award®-winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (“The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant,” “A Lion in the House,” “Seeing Red”) comes AMERICAN FACTORY, a Netflix Original Documentary presented by Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media. The acclaimed film takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.



Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elite street racers from around the world test their limits in supercharged custom cars on the biggest, baddest automotive obstacle course ever built.

Avail. 8/22/19

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a world where an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them, Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities.

8/23 & 8/27

Avail. 8/23/19

El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This documentary follows José “Pepe” Mujica, former political prisoner turned Uruguayan president, as he talks about his life, ideals and the future.



HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

A former LIVE scientist’s daughter may hold the key to exposing its crimes, if James can keep her alive and the SSC can fend off their new director.



Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Old-school auto enthusiast Mike Hall, his pal Avery and son Connor go the extra mile to restore retro cars — and hopefully turn a profit.

Avail. 8/27/19

Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new slate of food entrepreneurs who are determined to open up their own restaurants pitch delicious concepts to a panel of choosy investors.



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The next chapter in the Trolls’ hair-raising adventures. Join Poppy, Branch and their friends as they explore a fantastical world with new creatures, bigger adventures, and more parties!

8/29

Avail. 8/29/19

Falling Inn Love — NETFLIX FILM

When city girl Gabriela (Christina Milian) spontaneously enters a contest and wins a rustic New Zealand inn, she teams up with bighearted contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to fix and flip it.



Kardec — NETFLIX FILM

This biopic from director Wagner de Assis (“Nosso Lar,” 2010) tells the story of French influential author Allan Kardec, the founder of Spiritism.



Workin’ Moms: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Kate adjusts to her new normal, Anne redirects her anger, Frankie hits her professional stride and Jenny tries to be a better mom.

8/30 – 8/31

Avail. 8/30/19

The A List — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Where pleasantries end, a chilling new normal begins. Welcome to the majestic — and mysterious — Peregrine Island.



CAROLE & TUESDAY — NETFLIX ANIME

Part-timer Carole meets rich girl Tuesday, and each realizes they’ve found the musical partner they need. Together, they just might make it.



The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.



Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This Complex series follows the paper trail of musicians and athletes in Los Angeles as they blow through stacks on the finer things in life.



La Grande Classe — NETFLIX FILM

Two best friends return to their hometown for a middle school reunion, hoping to show up their former bullies and reconnect with teenage crushes.

Locked Up: Season 3



Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Join Bheem for another season of playful antics and superpowered feats as he cheerfully dodges danger and makes friends in unlikely places.



Styling Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stylist and interior designer Jason Bolden and husband Adair Curtis of JSN Studio make the magic happen on the red carpet and at home for A-listers.



True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis — NETFLIX FAMILY

True and her friends learn about the lives and habits of the Yetis, including how important the Yeti traditions are and how tricky it is to babysit Yeti triplets



Un bandido honrado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A mafia boss decides to reform and get away from his past crimes and sins. But he soon finds that the path to redemption is full of temptation.

Avail. 8/31/19

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1