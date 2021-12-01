Before Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the the mystical world of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, he's going to be playing a much different kind of character for Netflix. Cumberbatch is set to star in the new film The Power of the Dog, which arrives in select theaters on November 17th and on Netflix December 1st. The movie comes from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, and its first teaser trailer has finally arrived.

Netflix released the initial teaser trailer for The Power of the Dog on Thursday morning, showing off Cumberbatch's role as Phil Burbank, a rancher in 1925. Things may seem simple at first, but the teaser sets up a thrilling scenario over the course of its runtime. Take a look in the video above!

Cumberbatch stars alongside Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach. Campion wrote and directed the film, in addition to serving as one of the producers.

You can check out the synopsis for The Power of the Dog below!

"Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil’s romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past and in the land: He can castrate a bull calf with two swift slashes of his knife; he swims naked in the river, smearing his body with mud. He is a cowboy as raw as his hides.

"The year is 1925. The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana. At the Red Mill restaurant on their way to market, the brothers meet Rose, the widowed proprietress, and her impressionable son Peter. Phil behaves so cruelly he drives them both to tears, reveling in their hurt and rousing his fellow cowhands to laughter – all except his brother George, who comforts Rose then returns to marry her. As Phil swings between fury and cunning, his taunting of Rose takes an eerie form – he hovers at the edges of her vision, whistling a tune she can no longer play. His mockery of her son is more overt, amplified by the cheering of Phil’s cowhand disciples. Then Phil appears to take the boy under his wing. Is this latest gesture a softening that leaves Phil exposed, or a plot twisting further into menace?"

What do you think of the first trailer for The Power of the Dog? Are you looking forward to seeing Benedict Cumberbatch in his new role? Let us know in the comments!