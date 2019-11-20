Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Coming in December 2019

December 2019 is the final month of the decade and Netflix is hoping to end the 2010s on a high note. The roster of movies and TV shows that arrived on the service in November, particularly its slate of originals, was totally stacked. December somehow looks like it could actually rival its predecessor in terms of big name projects arriving on the streaming service. From sci-fi TV projects to big budget action thrillers, Netflix has a substantial wave of titles on the way next month.

This week, the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in December was revealed by the streaming service. Of course, the biggest name on the list is The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill. Based on the book series of the same name, and given even more popularity by the video game franchise, this series has had fans talking since it was first announced. Netflix clearly feels good about what it has in The Witcher, as it has already been renewed for a second season.

Also arriving on Netflix in December are originals like V Wars, Marriage Story, Lost in Space: Season 2, The Two Popes, and more.

You can take a look at the full list of titles coming to Netflix below!

Coming 12/1

Dead Kids — NETFLIX FILM

A socially awkward teen bonds with a group of misfits who plot to take out the school’s arrogant rich kid — until their kidnapping scheme turns deadly.

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

12/2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ready for more glitz, glam and grit? Kaylie and the Porcupines sharpen their skills for a new slate of action-packed shenanigans.

12/3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo — NETFLIX FILM

Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She ready… to celebrate! Tiffany Haddish is getting in touch with her Jewish roots in her upcoming Netflix Original Comedy Special, Black Mitzvah, while she takes us on a revealing journey through her life. With her bold and barrier-breaking brand of comedy, Tiffany reflects on fame, receiving her “inheritance,” the valuable lessons you learn when raising yourself, that time she received a jumpsuit from the one and only…Beyoncé, her infamous New Year’s Eve set, and more. Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah launches globally on Netflix on December 3, 2019. Mazel Tov! The special is executive produced by Haddish for She Ready Productions and Emmy nominated producers Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz for Push It Productions.

War on Everyone

12/4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance — NETFLIX FILM

After his crew breaks up, a gifted but insecure hip-hop dancer teaches at a top ballet school in Paris, where he falls for an aspiring ballerina.

Los Briceño — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After an argument with her dad, a young woman from a family of macho truck drivers is kicked out of the home and must make her own success as a trucker.

Magic for Humans: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hilarious and heartfelt, Justin Willman pulls out all the stops and props to amaze real people with playful tricks and showstopping magic routines.

12/5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby — NETFLIX FILM

Christmas brings the ultimate gift to Aldovia: a royal baby. But first, Queen Amber must help her family and kingdom by finding a missing peace treaty.

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This gritty dramatization of the life of Carlos Tevez shows his rise to soccer stardom amid the harrowing conditions in Argentina’s Fuerte Apache.

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fed up with the constant comments on her relationship status, perpetually single Johanne starts a 24-day hunt for a partner to bring home for Christmas.

V Wars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A doctor is pitted against his best friend after an ancient disease turns people into vampires. From the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson.

12/6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show is a new 6-episode sketch series from Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, launching on Netflix on December 6, 2019. The members of the eponymous group, who first formed in 2014 and built a following through live performance in New York, include Shawtane Bowen, Jonathan Braylock, Ray Cordova, James III, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, and Keisha Zollar. Sketches will explore an array of topics ranging from pop culture and social issues to the Black experience. Barris executive produces the series alongside showrunner Daniel Powell (Inside Amy Schumer, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) and Khalabo Ink Society’s Anni Weisband.

The Chosen One: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The world pours into the once-closed Aguazul as the doctors circle back to the village, and a journalist promises to tell the Chosen One’s story.

The Confession Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Henry Lee Lucas was known as America’s most prolific serial killer. But will DNA results expose the biggest criminal justice hoax in U.S. history?

Fuller House: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

Glow Up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Aspiring makeup artists apply themselves to celebrity looks, movie prosthetics and more in a colorful competition show hosted by Stacey Dooley.

Marriage Story — NETFLIX FILM

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach directs this incisive and compassionate look at a marriage coming apart and a family staying together.

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucky and friends must figure out how to get home in time for Christmas when a falling boulder — and a serious snowstorm — derail their travel plans.

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Now in his second year of middle school, Nishikata still tries to outplay Takagi, but continues to fail miserably at his quest to get even.

Three Days of Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Four sisters deal with family drama and secrets throughout three different time periods, all occurring on Christmas Day.

Triad Princess — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After growing up in the shadow of her mafia-affiliated father, Angie defies his wishes and takes a gig as an undercover bodyguard for a famous actress.

Virgin River — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what — and who — she finds.

12/8

From Paris With Love

12/9

A Family Reunion Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

M’Dear and her sisters struggle to keep their singing act together before a church Christmas pageant while Grandpa teaches the kids a valuable lesson.

It Comes at Night

12/10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian Michelle Wolf, wants to fight for women’s equality…but not in like that annoying way. In her upcoming Netflix comedy special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, the comedian dissects the differences between men and women, explores gender equality, explains why society should be a little “less” woke and more, all the while, constantly defying expectations. Michelle Wolf: Joke Show launches globally on Netflix on December 10, 2019.

Outlander: Season 3

12/11

The Sky Is Pink

12/12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos — NETFLIX FILM

In this biblical “Hangover” spoof, the apostles awaken to find Jesus is missing and must piece together events of the previous night’s wild Last Supper.

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall attempts to get his notoriously stodgy father into the holiday spirit in this comedy-variety Christmas extravaganza.

12/13

6 Underground — NETFLIX FILM

Meet a new kind of action hero. Six untraceable agents, totally off the grid. They’ve buried their pasts so they can change the future. Ryan Reynolds stars in this gritty globe-trotting action adventure from director Michael Bay.

12/15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

12/16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

12/17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian, The Daily Show Correspondent, and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ronny Chieng makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Asian Comedian Destroys America! Born in Malaysia and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Singapore, and Australia, Chieng shares his unapologetic perspective about his journey to America thus far. From evaluating the effects of consumerism to theorizing how efficient the U.S. would be with an Asian-American President, Chieng shares what he thinks really makes America great in Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! when it launches globally on Netflix on December 17, 2019

12/18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Cyber sleuths engage in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a man who posts sadistic animal-abuse videos online — and then turns to murder.

Soundtrack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This romantic musical drama follows the love stories connecting an eclectic group of people in modern-day Los Angeles.

12/19

After The Raid — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A large immigration raid in a small Tennessee town leaves emotional fallout as well as far-reaching questions about justice, faith and humanity.

Ultraviolet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ola and her team of amateur sleuths continue to solve crimes — including one that hits close to home — as a new detective joins the force.

Twice Upon a Time — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Still reeling from a breakup, Vincent Dauda receives a package with mysterious properties that could give him a chance to win back his ex, Louise.

12/20

The Two Popes — NETFLIX FILM

From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world. Inspired by true events.

The Witcher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

12/22

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

12/23

Tansformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

12/24

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Carole and Tuesday’s newfound attention brings with it new challenges. Angela considers them rivals, and the Mars music business isn’t easy.

Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM

Legendary Mexican actor-singer Pedro Infante is sent back to Earth in an impersonator’s body to mend his womanizing ways and earn entrance into heaven.

Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea — and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Emmy Award Winning Comedian John Mulaney aims to recapture the magic of that bygone television era when children sang songs about their feelings with celebrity guests on funky outdoor sets. The result: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano.It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.

Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There’s more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe… survival is a Robinson specialty after all.

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Kenji and Risako’s story reaches its conclusion, Ruka faces a choice. A new member opens the door to the house as life in Tokyo continues.

12/25

Sweetheart

12/26

The App — NETFLIX FILM

While in Rome to shoot his first movie, actor and industrial heir Nick becomes obsessed with a dating app that sends him into a self-destructive spiral

Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amid a devastating fire in 1897 Paris, three women see their destinies turned upside down by identity theft, forbidden love, betrayal and emancipation.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Adventures abound as a group of teenagers infiltrates an elite racing league controlled by a nefarious organization bent on world domination.

You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The dark drama returns for its second season, with Joe now laying low and hiding from his ex in LA. Can he deal with his past and make a fresh start, this time with the right woman?

12/27

The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In an Anatolian ruin, an archaeologist finds a mysterious link to a young painter (Beren Saat), who embarks on a quest to uncover secrets in her past.

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a new 6-part documentary-series Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart gives unprecedented access to his life over the past year. Tapping into the trials and tribulations of what it means to be a father, a partner, a role-model, and a business-man, Hart reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career. The series includes interviews with Hart’s friends and family, rare archival footage from his childhood and early stand-up days, and personal anecdotes from the comic himself. Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up launches globally on Netflix on December 27, 2019. The series is produced by Hartbeat Productions, Lionsgate, Makemake, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Magical Elves.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

12/28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

After Hatsumi’s single-minded neighbor blackmails her into being his servant, they learn the real meaning of love and trust. Based on the hit manga.

12/29

Lawless

12/30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Alexa tries to put cancer behind her, but a new person in her life might make that especially hard, while Katie will need all the support she can get from her best friend. The teen series returns for Season 3.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened — NETFLIX ANIME

Kusuo and his gaggle of self-proclaimed friends are back for more psychic mishaps. If he didn’t have enough problems before, he’s got even more now.

12/31

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Javier, a 20-something struggling with adulthood and his girlfriend, unexpectedly becomes a superhero. Based on Santiago García and Pepo Pérez’s comic.

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Determined to win the heart of a Mongolian prince, a Qing dynasty princess contends with palace intrigue and vendettas against her family.