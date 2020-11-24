Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2020

✖

While the arrival of a new month always means new content on streaming services, it also marks the departure of plenty of movies and shows as well. That goes double for December, as the end of the year means the end of even more streaming contracts. When Netflix announced the full list of new December arrivals this week, it also revealed the lineup of films and series that will be making their exit at some point during the month. Sadly, there are quite a few big names on the list.

As we've all known for a while now, The Office is officially leaving Netflix on December 31st, as it moves to its exclusive streaming home on Peacock. This is easily the biggest departure Netflix has seen since Friends left last year.

Christmas Day will be the last time subscribers will be able to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix, as it makes its exit after a long stay. Both versions of The Grinch are also set to leave, as is every season of The West Wing.

You can check out the full list of December departures below.

Leaving 12/1/20

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

Leaving 12/4/20

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Leaving 12/5/20

The Rum Diary

Leaving 12/6/20

The Secret

Leaving 12/7/20

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal

Leaving 12/8/20

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 12/10/20

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Leaving 12/14/20

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/17/20

Ip Man 3

Leaving 12/22/20

The Little Hours

Leaving 12/24/20

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/25/20

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Leaving 12/27/20

Fifty

Leaving 12/28/20

Lawless

Leaving 12/29/20

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving 12/30/20

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/31/20

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames

The Witches

