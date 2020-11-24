Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2020
While the arrival of a new month always means new content on streaming services, it also marks the departure of plenty of movies and shows as well. That goes double for December, as the end of the year means the end of even more streaming contracts. When Netflix announced the full list of new December arrivals this week, it also revealed the lineup of films and series that will be making their exit at some point during the month. Sadly, there are quite a few big names on the list.
As we've all known for a while now, The Office is officially leaving Netflix on December 31st, as it moves to its exclusive streaming home on Peacock. This is easily the biggest departure Netflix has seen since Friends left last year.
Christmas Day will be the last time subscribers will be able to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix, as it makes its exit after a long stay. Both versions of The Grinch are also set to leave, as is every season of The West Wing.
You can check out the full list of December departures below.
Leaving 12/1/20
Heartbreakers
The Lobster
Leaving 12/4/20
Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Leaving 12/5/20
The Rum Diary
Leaving 12/6/20
The Secret
Leaving 12/7/20
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal
Leaving 12/8/20
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 12/10/20
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Leaving 12/14/20
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 12/17/20
Ip Man 3
Leaving 12/22/20
The Little Hours
Leaving 12/24/20
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/25/20
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Leaving 12/27/20
Fifty
Leaving 12/28/20
Lawless
Leaving 12/29/20
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Leaving 12/30/20
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 12/31/20
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office: Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments!