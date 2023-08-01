Netflix Just Added a Bunch of Fast & Furious Movies

If you're a big fan of the Fast & Furious movies, Netflix is now the place to go for a rewatch. On Tuesday, the calendar changed to August and Netflix added quite a few popular films to its streaming roster. Among the new addition films are not one, not two, but five films in the popular Fast & Furious franchise. The first five movies in the series are all now available to watch on Netflix.

The Fast and Furious films make up one of the most popular franchises on the planet, almost every new release in the series becomes its own theatrical event. The box office totals may have dipped a bit with the last couple of Furious films, but the franchise still gets a lot of love from fans everywhere. Now, half of the films are available on the same streaming service.

As of Tuesday morning, Netflix is the new streaming home for The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, and Fast Five. Fans will be able to log onto Netflix to watch how the story of Dom and Brian began, the most controversial films in the series, and the Fast movie largely considered to be the best of the bunch.

Movies Now on Netflix

While the August movie lineup is led by the Fast and Furious movies, they're far from the only titles to arrive on Netflix to kick off the month. August 1st was an especially big day for new additions. Other arrivals include Despicable Me, Terminator Genisys, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Coming to America, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.

You can check out the complete list of Netflix's August 1st additions below.

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

