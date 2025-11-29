Netflix Finally Adds The Final DCEU Movie (& You Can See For Yourself How Underrated It Was)

If you’ve been waiting for the final DCEU movie to be available on Netflix, then you are in luck! As of 11/27, it’s arrived, and though it hasn’t hit the Top 10 (yet), plenty of viewers are still super excited to finally be able to watch it on the streaming giant, rounding out their DCEU binge.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wasn’t the most well-received by critics, but casual viewers had a more charitable take on the sequel. In Lost Kingdom, Black Manta, after failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, now wields the power of the mystical and powerful Black Trident. He’s ready to unleash an ancient force to get his way. Aquaman chooses to create a chaotic and unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their differences, they must team up and join forces to protect their kingdom, saving the rest of the world from destruction at the same time.

It Might Not Have Been Well Received By Critics, But Lost Kingdom Is Just Plain Fun

“It’s no surprise that the DCEU has reached its Die Another Day moment, when it becomes clearly obvious that it’s time to take things in a drastic new direction,” says Alfred Casteneda of Shade Studios, while James Preston Poole of The Cosmic Circus says, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a movie so desperate to be liked that it appeals to no one. It’s a tornado of mismanagement, tonal shifts, a story that doesn’t make a lick of sense, and a complete lack of identity.”

But audience members seem to have more of an appreciation for the movie, enjoying its aesthetic appeal and special effects. One viewer said, “I enjoyed it. Maybe not quite as good as the first Aquaman, but awfully close to it. Always love seeing Jason Momoa’s charm as the king of Atlantis and the adventures he goes on. Didn’t really blow me away, but nothing against this film. Thought it was one of the better DCEU films as their franchise comes to an end.” Another stated, “The Lost Kingdom is a wholly serviceable sequel, but it doesn’t quite capture the sense of wonder I felt with the first movie. The visuals remain as spectacular as ever, and the improved Black Manta is a fierce force. Aquaman and Orm’s chemistry is the film’s strongest aspect.”

Lost Kingdom certainly won’t be winning any awards any time soon, but it’s a fun, action-packed movie that’s definitely worth a watch (or a rewatch).

Are you a fan of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!