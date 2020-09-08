Netflix Releases First Look At Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween

✖

Adam Sandler's next Netflix project has been revealed to be Hubie Halloween, and as the title implies, it will be a Halloween focused affair. Netflix gave fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the new project with some new photos, which showcase some of his co-stars on the project, including Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, and Tim Meadows. The new photos show James sporting a mullet and a crazy beard, while Rudolph is sporting a Bride of Frankenstein look. To be honest, you had me at Maya Rudolph being in the movie, but you can check out all the photos from the Halloween flick below.

Netflix revealed the film's release date as well, and Hubie Halloween will hit on October 7th. They posted the photos with the caption "It’s a Sandler Halloween. HUBIE HALLOWEEN, on Netflix globally 7 October 🎃".

The movie will center on Hubie Dubois (Sandler), who lives in Salem and loves himself some Halloween. Unfortunately, he's looked at as a bit of an oddball by folks in the town, but all that will change when some real frights descend upon the town, and it's up to him to save the town and Halloween.

This will also be the first time we've seen Bowen and Sandler teaming up again since the 1996 classic Happy Gilmore, and fans of the Sandman should be quite happy about that. Hopefully, we'll get a trailer soon, but fans online seem pretty enthused by the preview.

It’s a Sandler Halloween.



HUBIE HALLOWEEN, on Netflix globally 7 October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/hCyzAeZA8T — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 8, 2020

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill and is written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler. The film stars Sandler (Hubie Dubois), Peyton List (Peggy), China Anne McClain, Julie Bowen, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Kevin James, Tim Meadows, Kelli Berglund, Noah Schnapp, Karan Brar, Paris Barely, Michael Chiklis, and June Squibb, and you can find the official description below.

"Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, (and its Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something is going bump in the night, and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween."

Hubie Halloween hits Netflix on October 7th.

Are you excited for Hubie Halloween? Let us know in the comments!