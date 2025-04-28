Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Reveals Oscar Isaac’s Wild New Look

It’s aliiiive! Netflix on Monday unveiled a new look at Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro‘s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale of scientist Victor Frankenstein and the creature he brings to monstrous life. The Oscar-winning filmmaker of The Shape of Water, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth and Netflix’s Pinocchio reanimates Frankenstein with actor Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Marvel’s Moon Knight) in the title role and Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Priscilla) as Frankenstein’s monster, the tormented creature with shriveled yellow skin and dull yellow eyes.

A trailer for Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event includes a sizzle reel featuring a peek at del Toro’s Frankenstein. Sandwiched between promos for Wednesday season 2, Squid Games season 3, Stranger Things season 5 and original movies like Happy Gilmore 2 and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is footage showing Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein, wild-haired and toiling away in the science of letters.

In addition to Isaac as the tortured genius and Elordi as the monster, Frankenstein stars Mia Goth (MaXXXine, The Odyssey) as Victor’s fiancée, Elizabeth Lavenza; Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds, del Toro’s Pinocchio) as Dr. Septimus Pretorius, Victor’s former professor who originated in Bride of Frankenstein; Lars Mikkelsen (The Witcher, Ahsoka) as Captain Anderson, a seeming replacement for Captain Walton, leader of a voyage of discovery towards the northern pole; and Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as Professor Kempre, who in the novel is a professor of natural philosophy described as “an uncouth man, but deeply imbued in the secrets of his science.”

“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family,” del Toro said of the Frankenstein author during his acceptance speech for the BAFTA Award for Best Director in 2018. “And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”

Frankenstein will have a presence at Netflix Tudum 2025 during the live-streamed event on May 31 at 5 p.m. PST before the film lurches onto Netflix this November. Catch a glimpse at del Toro’s Frankenstein in the Netflix Tudum trailer above.