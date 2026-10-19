Netflix Is About to Lose the DC Movie That Should Have Changed the Franchise (But Instead Helped End It)

The DCU under James Gunn has had its challenges since kicking off a new version of the franchise with Superman in 2025. Before all that though, the old DCEU, which began all the way back with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel more than a decade ago, saw many of its final movies becoming financial disasters despite some decent reviews and potential to see the old regime out with a bang. In 2022, after 15 years in development hell and several COVID-19 delays, one movie was heralded as arriving in theaters to “change the hierarchy of power” of the DC franchise. Instead the film received a critical mauling, came with a budget and marketing cost almost as massive as the shoulders of its lead star, and even Superman himself could not save it from becoming the true beginning of end for the old DC saga. Now, Netflix subscribers who want to relive the debut of Dwayne Johnson‘s ill-fated Black Adam have just a short time to do so before it leaves the platform on the heels of the rest of the DCEU’s final movies.

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Black Adam is a movie that was as hyped up as it could possibly get. Johnson was a constant presence on his social media accounts, with videos of his gym training for the role being balanced with straight to camera promises that what was coming would be special and completely change the future of the DC franchise forever. He was not wrong – just not in the way he intended. The movie saw its budget soar to over $260 million thanks to post-pandemic reshoots, added in around $100 in marketing, and then disappointed with a $393 million box office. It was reported at the time that this led to a loss of between $80-100 million for Warner Bros, and despite Johnson’s tweets to the contrary – where he shared posts showing supposedly leaked financials claiming the movie actually made a profit – the writing was on the wall for his chances of continuing his Black Adam role.

Even Superman Couldn’t Save Black Adam or the DCEU

One of the most audacious moves made by Johnson during Black Adam‘s production was to enlist Henry Cavill to bring his Superman back to screens for a post-credit scene that was meant to set up a future clash between the pair. On its debut, the movie had to contend with plenty of negativity from critics who branded it a “hollow CGI-filled vanity project” from Johnson, and even though audiences countered the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 39% with a solid 87%, that didn’t help its theatrical run gain any momentum. What interest it did attract in its opening weekend was soon sapped away and took a further battering when MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit cinemas shortly after.

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The drama did not end in the theaters, though, as subsequent reports unveiled plans by Johnson to completely take over the DCEU by pitching his multi-movie plans directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and cutting out DC Films president Walter Hamada. This coup to steer the franchise towards a big Superman vs Black Adam movie had a fallout that saw Cavill speaking out and saying he felt like he had been “used” by Johnson, as had no idea of the way the former wrestler had been going about his business. The aggressive attempt to muscle into the DC world did not get the response expected, but the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as new joint DC Studios heads saw the pair dismiss Johnson’s plan, Cavill’s Superman, and effectively reboot the entire franchise. If you would like to take in Black Adam again and see if it was really as bad as critics felt, then you can find it on Netflix until November 1.

Were Dwayne Johnson’s plans for Black Adam always destined to fail? Should Henry Cavill have been allowed to continue as Superman regardless? Let us know in the comments.