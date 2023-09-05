Netflix Just Added Two of the Craziest Jason Statham Movies Ever

Jason Statham has made a name for himself in the action-adventure genre of film since he first appeared in The Transporter, and he has appeared in a bunch of significant franchises since then. Statham has appeared in the Fast and the Furious franchise, led The Meg franchise and recently appeared in both Fast X and Meg 2: The Trench. Now, two of Statham's most craziest movies are now streaming on Netflix. Today, the streaming service has officially added Crank and Crank 2: High Voltage for fans to watch at home.

What was the Crank Franchise About?

Fandom describes the first Crank movie as follows, "Crank is a 2006 American action film written and directed by "Mark Neveldine" and "Brian Taylor" and starring "Jason Statham," "Amy Smart" and "Jose Pablo Cantillo." The plot centers around on a British hitman in Los Angeles named Chev Chelios who is poisoned and must keep his adrenaline flowing constantly in order to keep himself alive. He does so by various methods including taking drugs and getting into fights, while he tries to track down the man who poisoned him. The title of the film comes from the slang word for methamphetamine."

What is Jason Statham Appearing in Next?

Statham will be appearing in the upcoming fourth Expendables movie that will be hitting theaters later this month. Here's how Lionsgate describes the film: "A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia," the film's synopsis reads. "Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

