Expendables 4 Gets New Trailer

Lionsgate is gearing up to release the next chapter in the Expendables franchise after a long hiatus, and it’s bringing back a majority of the crew and adding some new cast members. Expendables 4, or as the marketing likes to call it, Expend4bles, will see the return of Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, and it seems that he’s going to be the focus this time around. From everything we saw in the first trailer, Expendables 4 looks jam-packed with action, and now we’re finally getting a new look at the project. Today, Lionsgate has finally released a new trailer for Expend4bles, which you can check out below.

Watch the New Trailer for Expendables 4 Now

Arnold Schwarzenegger Isn’t Involved With Expendables 4

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed that he will not appear in the upcoming fourth film in the Expendables franchise. In a recent interview, Schwarzenegger said that he spoke with Sylvester Stallone, and he understood why the actor didn’t want to return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s done and I’m not in it,” Schwarzenegger previously revealed. “I said, ‘You know what, we have done this and I’m out of it.’ And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, ‘Oh, can you do Expendables 2?’ and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We’re going to do something together one day.”

What is Expendables 4 About?

Here’s how Lionsgate describes the film: “A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

Expendables 4 is set to hit theaters on September 22nd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the franchise as we learn it!

What do you think about the new trailer for Expendables 4? Are you excited to see the film when it finally arrives in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!