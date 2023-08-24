Meg 2: The Trench Already Landing on Home Video

When it hit theaters earlier this month, Meg 2: The Trench might not have made a big splash with audiences or critics, but for anyone curious about the experience, the film is already hitting home video to rent or purchase on Digital HD. With only a few weeks having passed since the film's theatrical debut, this is a surprisingly quick turnaround for a home video release, with it currently being unknown when the film will get a physical release on Blu-ray or on DVD. The Digital HD release will also come with a handful of special features that offer insight into the making of the sequel. Meg 2: The Trench hits VOD and Digital HD on August 25th.

The film is described, "Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench -- where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!"

Warner Bros. Pictures and CMC Pictures present Meg 2: The Trench, with Statham and Jing headlining an ensemble cast that also includes Sophia Cai (The Meg), Page Kennedy (The Meg), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Rambo: Last Blood), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted), and Cliff Curtis (Avatar franchise).

Special features on the Digital HD release are as follows:

The Making of Meg 2: The Trench - Cast and crew revisit the making of the film and working with new and returning cast members, then highlight the beauty and challenges of working with a Meg they can't see!

Up From the Depths: Even More Beasts – Director Ben Wheatley, cast, and producers guide fans through the creation and design of the new creatures seen in Meg 2: The Trench.



While the film might not have taken a major bite out of the domestic box office, it performed much better internationally, likely due to the international stars of the sequel. It's based on this diverse cast that director Ben Wheatley had previously teased hopes for getting to deliver another entry into the franchise.

"You don't want to talk about it until Meg 2 is out," Wheatley revealed to Total Film about a third film. "But I hope so. There's a lot more to explore in that world. It's very rich."

He continued, "The international-ness of it is very interesting ... What's so smart about the first film is that it's not Rush Hour. It's not East-meets-West, 'Oh, we're all confused about each other' ... It's just people working together, and being in an everyday adventure, and the people just happen to come from places all over the world. I think that's good for audiences, and it's a good message as well."

