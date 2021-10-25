Fans of one canceled Netflix series are going to be rejoicing today: The Last Kingdom Netflix series will be getting a movie after season 5 (the final season) streams. The movie will be (ominously) titled Seven Kings Must Die, and will feature series star Alexander Dreymon, who will also executive produce the feature. Dreymon let fans of The Last Kingdom in on the good news, while attending London MCM Comic-Con today. The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories book series, which chronicled how modern England was shaped by the holdout of Wessex, the last kingdom, against the Viking hordes in the 9th and 10th centuries.

Addressing the crowd at London MCM Comic-Con, Alexander Dreymon said: “It’s been such a privilege to tell Uhtred’s story for five seasons. I’m so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round,”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last Kingdom season 5 has already been purported to be the definitive end of the series, so the concept of this movie will certainly keep them guessing (unless, you know, they’ve actually read history…). When the politics of the warring kingdoms of what would be England got to Game of Thrones levels, the epilogue of Uhtred the Bold’s life was actually the sort of sordid and bloody affair that may just make for a great movie. It would combine action, drama, and political intrigue and backstabbing – everything that historical dramas like The Last Kingdom have built their foundations on.

The upcoming season 5 of The Last Kingdom will follow the 9th and 10th books in Cornwell’s series, The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. The final season will consist of 10 total episodes. There are 13 total parts to the original Saxon Stories book series, so along with the obvious precedent set by history, there’s also actual narrative material that Seven Kings Must Die can draw upon. The question is: who from the series will actually be left, alive, to make it to the movie?

When The Last Kingdom season 5 was announced, executive producer Nigel Marchant teased that, “With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives,”

The Last Kingdom was produced by BBC Two in its first season before Netflix joined as co-producer in Season 2. Beginning in Season 3, Netflix took over as the sole producer and distributor of the series. The Last Kingdom also stars Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Eliza Butterworth, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Eva Birthistle, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, Finn Elliot, Ruby Hartley, and James Northcote.

Source: EW