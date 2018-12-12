Here’s the Full List of Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2019

It’s almost the new year, which of course means that an entire roster of titles are being added to Netflix when January arrives. However, it also means that plenty of beloved movies and TV shows are also going to be leaving the streaming service next month.
On Wednesday morning, Netflix revealed the full list of titles both coming to and leaving in January. Usually, the streaming service waits until the end of the month, but with the holidays on the way the lists came a couple of weeks earlier.
There are several titles leaving the service in January, some that users will not be happy to lose. Both Blade movies are on their way out, alongside The Godfather trilogy and the entire Sharknado franchise. You can check out the entire list of titles leaving Netflix in January below!
Leaving 1/1/19
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
Leaving 1/4/19
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving 1/13/19
It Follows
Leaving 1/14/19
Armageddon
Leaving 1/18/19
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 1/19/19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Are you sad to see all of these titles leaving Netflix next month? Which one are you most disappointed to see go? Let us know in the comments!
