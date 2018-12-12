Here’s the Full List of Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2019

It’s almost the new year, which of course means that an entire roster of titles are being added to Netflix when January arrives. However, it also means that plenty of beloved movies and TV shows are also going to be leaving the streaming service next month.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix revealed the full list of titles both coming to and leaving in January. Usually, the streaming service waits until the end of the month, but with the holidays on the way the lists came a couple of weeks earlier.

There are several titles leaving the service in January, some that users will not be happy to lose. Both Blade movies are on their way out, alongside The Godfather trilogy and the entire Sharknado franchise. You can check out the entire list of titles leaving Netflix in January below!

Leaving 1/1/19

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Leaving 1/4/19

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving 1/13/19

It Follows

Leaving 1/14/19

Armageddon

Leaving 1/18/19

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 1/19/19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Are you sad to see all of these titles leaving Netflix next month? Which one are you most disappointed to see go? Let us know in the comments!

You can find the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January here.