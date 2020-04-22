Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2020

✖

At the end of each month, Netflix releases a massive list of new movies and TV shows arriving on the streaming service in the coming weeks. Subscribers always look forward to these information dumps, if for no other reason than to plan their next month's schedules around what new content will be available to stream and when. However, there is always a little bit of bad news accompanying these lists. Not only does Netflix reveal what movies and shows are on the way to the service, but the company also shares what titles are set to exit.

There are quite a few popular movies and shows leaving Netflix in May, so get ready to be disappointed. Perhaps the most notable of the exits are the full franchises that are leaving Netflix behind next month. Three Austin Powers films and four Final Destination movies will be departing on May 31st, which will surely frustrate some movie fans. Netflix is also losing John Carter on May 1st, which is likely making its way to its permanent home on Disney+.

For TV fans, two full series are exiting in May. All eight seasons of Royal Pains is leaving on May 17th, while all seven Seasons of Scandal are departing on May 18th. Those two series alone make for hours upon hours of content that will now be gone.

Take a look below at the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 5/1/20

John Carter

Leaving 5/15/20

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving 5/17/20

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving 5/18/20

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving 5/19/20

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving 5/25/20

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving 5/30/20

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving 5/31/20

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Which title are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix in May? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.