Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2020
On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the complete roster of new movies and shows being added to its lineup in November 2020. From highly-anticipated originals to beloved '90s tv shows, there is a lot of exciting new content making its way to the global leader in streaming. However, each of these monthly arrival newsletters also comes with a downside. In addition to the new arrivals list, Netflix has also unveiled the list of movies and shows set to leave the streamer over the course of the month.
When November begins, Netflix will lose a couple of titles, such as Don't Be Afraid of the Dark and Olympus Has Fallen. As the month goes on, however, even more titles will be leaving. The Addams Family will be making its Netflix exit in November, along with the entire Oceans trilogy and several Jeopardy! collections.
Here's the full list of every movie and TV show leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 11/1/20
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving 11/4/20
Death House
Leaving 11/6/20
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving 11/7/20
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving 11/8/20
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving 11/11/20
Green Room
Leaving 11/14/20
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving 11/15/20
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving 11/16/20
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving 11/17/20
Sour Grapes
Leaving 11/22/20
End of Watch
Leaving 11/23/20
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving 11/26/20
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving 11/27/20
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
