Everything Leaving Netflix in November 2020

On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the complete roster of new movies and shows being added to its lineup in November 2020. From highly-anticipated originals to beloved '90s tv shows, there is a lot of exciting new content making its way to the global leader in streaming. However, each of these monthly arrival newsletters also comes with a downside. In addition to the new arrivals list, Netflix has also unveiled the list of movies and shows set to leave the streamer over the course of the month.

When November begins, Netflix will lose a couple of titles, such as Don't Be Afraid of the Dark and Olympus Has Fallen. As the month goes on, however, even more titles will be leaving. The Addams Family will be making its Netflix exit in November, along with the entire Oceans trilogy and several Jeopardy! collections.

Here's the full list of every movie and TV show leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 11/1/20

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving 11/4/20

Death House

Leaving 11/6/20

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving 11/7/20

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving 11/8/20

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving 11/11/20

Green Room

Leaving 11/14/20

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving 11/15/20

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving 11/16/20

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving 11/17/20

Sour Grapes

Leaving 11/22/20

End of Watch

Leaving 11/23/20

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving 11/26/20

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving 11/27/20

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix in November? Will you be trying to squeeze in any last minute viewings before they're gone? Let us know in the comments!