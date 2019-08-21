Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2019

Towards the end of each month, Netfix unveils two lists that everyone who uses the service pay close attention to. The first contains all of the new movies, TV shows, and original projects heading to the streaming giant in the following month. Of course, that gets everyone excited about the titles they’ll be able to binge in the weeks to come. However, that joy is immediately followed by some disappointment as the other list contains all of the titles making their way off of Netflix.
This month may sting more than others, because the mass exodus of Disney films from Netflix is finally beginning. Hercules, Pocahontas, Mulan, and a few other Disney movies are leaving the service, making their way to Disney+, which will launch on November 12th. Also leaving in September are the Fast & Furious movies currently being housed at Netflix.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can take a look at the full list of movies and shows exiting Netflix in September below:
Leaving 9/1/19
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Leaving 9/4/19
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving 9/6/19
Honey 3
Leaving 9/9/19
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving 9/14/19
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving 9/15/19
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving 9/16/19
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving 9/20/19
Carol
Leaving 9/23/19
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving 9/24/19
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving 9/25/19
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving 9/26/19
Bachelorette
Night School
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments below!