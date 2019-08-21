Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2019

Towards the end of each month, Netfix unveils two lists that everyone who uses the service pay close attention to. The first contains all of the new movies, TV shows, and original projects heading to the streaming giant in the following month. Of course, that gets everyone excited about the titles they’ll be able to binge in the weeks to come. However, that joy is immediately followed by some disappointment as the other list contains all of the titles making their way off of Netflix.

This month may sting more than others, because the mass exodus of Disney films from Netflix is finally beginning. Hercules, Pocahontas, Mulan, and a few other Disney movies are leaving the service, making their way to Disney+, which will launch on November 12th. Also leaving in September are the Fast & Furious movies currently being housed at Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at the full list of movies and shows exiting Netflix in September below:

Leaving 9/1/19

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving 9/4/19

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/19

Honey 3

Leaving 9/9/19

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving 9/14/19

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving 9/15/19

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving 9/16/19

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving 9/20/19

Carol

Leaving 9/23/19

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving 9/24/19

Portlandia: Season 1-5



Leaving 9/25/19

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving 9/26/19

Bachelorette

Night School

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments below!