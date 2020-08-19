Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2020

On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service next month, revealing all sorts of goodies in store for subscribers. Enola Holmes, Ratched, Back to the Future, The Good Place, and a ton of other titles will soon be a part of Netflix's expansive roster. However, that monthly list of new arrivals also comes with a downside. At the end of every list, Netflix reveals which titles are set to leave the service in the month ahead.

There are, unfortunately, some big titles exiting Netflix in September. Christopher Robin and the every season of Once Upon a Time are going to be leaving Netflix at the beginning of the month, making their way to Disney+. Both are Disney properties, so their departures have been a long time coming.

A bunch of popular movies are leaving as well, including the entire Jurassic Park trilogy. That may come as a surprise, considering they were just added to Netflix earlier this month. Other movies leaving Netflix include Train to Busan, Inside Man, Mortal Kombat, Sinister, and The Social Network.

You can take a look at all of Netflix's September departures below.

Leaving 9/4/20

Christopher Robin

Leaving 9/5/20

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/8/20

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving 9/10/20

The Forgotten

Leaving 9/14/20

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/20

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving 9/16/20

The Witch

Leaving 9/17/20

Train to Busan

Leaving 9/20/20

Sarah's Key

Leaving 9/21/20

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving 9/22/20

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving 9/26/20

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/28/20

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving 9/30/20

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.