Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2020
On Wednesday morning, Netflix announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service next month, revealing all sorts of goodies in store for subscribers. Enola Holmes, Ratched, Back to the Future, The Good Place, and a ton of other titles will soon be a part of Netflix's expansive roster. However, that monthly list of new arrivals also comes with a downside. At the end of every list, Netflix reveals which titles are set to leave the service in the month ahead.
There are, unfortunately, some big titles exiting Netflix in September. Christopher Robin and the every season of Once Upon a Time are going to be leaving Netflix at the beginning of the month, making their way to Disney+. Both are Disney properties, so their departures have been a long time coming.
A bunch of popular movies are leaving as well, including the entire Jurassic Park trilogy. That may come as a surprise, considering they were just added to Netflix earlier this month. Other movies leaving Netflix include Train to Busan, Inside Man, Mortal Kombat, Sinister, and The Social Network.
You can take a look at all of Netflix's September departures below.
Leaving 9/4/20
Christopher Robin
Leaving 9/5/20
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/8/20
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving 9/10/20
The Forgotten
Leaving 9/14/20
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving 9/15/20
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving 9/16/20
The Witch
Leaving 9/17/20
Train to Busan
Leaving 9/20/20
Sarah's Key
Leaving 9/21/20
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving 9/22/20
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving 9/26/20
The Grandmaster
Leaving 9/28/20
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving 9/30/20
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Which of these movies and shows are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.