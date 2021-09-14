Netflix Is Losing One Of The Most Beloved Comic Book Movies

Netflix is losing one of its beloved comic book movies – and it’s going to be a particularly painful loss for some fans. Scott Pilgrim vs the World will be leaving Netflix on Wednesday, September 15th, so you better fire it up and watch now! Scott Pilgrim remains one of the more pivotal examples from the 2010s of a comic book movie was a major fan cult-favorite, but never really found the mainstream box office success that Universal Pictures sorely hoped for after a tidal wave of hype at San Diego Comic-Con. But director Edgar Wright’s adaptation of Byan Lee O’Mally’s iconic comic series has since stood the test of time.

Nowadays, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a snapshot of everything the comic book movie genre would become in the 2010s. It took harnessed the singular vision of a unique (and skilled) filmmaker in Edgar Wright, and tapped a collection of up-and-coming young stars to fill out its big ensemble cast, and generally treated the comic material like richly fun cinematic ground. It’s equally as fun to see the kind of visual signatures and awesome action sequences Wright pumped into the film (well ahead of his time) as it is to see now-famous faces like Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey), Chris Evans (Avengers), Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard, Devs), Brandon Routh (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and others all pop up in supporting and/or cameo roles.

Synopsis: Scott Pilgrim plays in a band which aspires to success. He dates Knives Chau, a high-school girl five years younger, and he hasn’t recovered from being dumped by his former girlfriend, now a success with her own band. When Scott falls for Ramona Flowers, he has trouble breaking up with Knives and tries to romance Ramona. As if juggling two women wasn’t enough, Ramona comes with baggage: seven ex-lovers, with each of whom Scott must do battle to the death in order to win Ramona.

Hardcore Fans of Scott Pilgrim are still holding out hope that the cult-hit film will one day get a sequel. In a recent interview, Mary Elizabeth Winstead went so far as to share her idea for Scott Pilgrim 2:

“You know what, I think that would be so cool,” Winstead told Comicbook.com I would be so curious to know what happened to these characters when they’re in their mid 30s as opposed to the sort of 20 slacker thing,” Winstead explained. “So I think it would be really interesting. We always talked about a sequel when we were doing it, but we always imagined it would be like, still like a year later. Where are they? But I think it’s way more fascinating to know where they’d be 10 years later. I’m down for it.”

Are you down for more Scott Pilgrim? Better start by watching it on Netflix… while you can!