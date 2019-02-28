Netflix: New Titles Arriving March 1st

A new month is finally upon us, which means that there is a brand new batch of movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix first thing in the morning. Once the entire country enters Friday, March 1st, there will be a variety of different streaming options arriving on Netflix.
Not only will the first of the month bring some popular names to the streaming service’s enormous lineup, but March 1st also happens to land on a Friday, which is the one day of the week that Netflix chooses to drop the majority of its original content. Think of this as sort of a “double drop day” for streamers looking for exciting new titles.
So, are you ready to get streaming this weekend? Here are all of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix on March 1st.
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Budapest (France) – NETFLIX FILM
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
Emma
Junebug
Larva Island: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Losers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Northern Rescue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
River’s Edge (Japan) – NETFLIX FILM
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind – NETFLIX FILM
The Hurt Locker
The Notebook
Tyson
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter’s Bone
Your Son (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
