Netflix: New Titles Arriving March 1st

A new month is finally upon us, which means that there is a brand new batch of movies and TV shows making their way to Netflix first thing in the morning. Once the entire country enters Friday, March 1st, there will be a variety of different streaming options arriving on Netflix.

Not only will the first of the month bring some popular names to the streaming service’s enormous lineup, but March 1st also happens to land on a Friday, which is the one day of the week that Netflix chooses to drop the majority of its original content. Think of this as sort of a “double drop day” for streamers looking for exciting new titles.

So, are you ready to get streaming this weekend? Here are all of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix on March 1st.

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (France) – NETFLIX FILM

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Losers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

River’s Edge (Japan) – NETFLIX FILM

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind – NETFLIX FILM

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

