Numerous DC Movies Set to Leave Netflix
Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad, and more DC movies are exiting Netflix in March.
A new month is upon is, which means more roster changes are coming to Netflix. The streaming service sees new arrivals and departures on a regular basis, and March is no exception to that rule. There are a ton of great movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month, but there are also some big titles scheduled to exit as well.
Among those films and series that are leaving are several live-action DC movies, which made a highly publicized arrival on Netflix late last year, as Warner Bros. Discovery started sending many of its properties to other streamers. It appears the window for some of those films on Netflix is closing.
On March 31st, quite a few DC movies are leaving Netflix. Those exiting films include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, Justice League, Man of Steel, Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984.
Everything Leaving Netflix in March
The DC movies are only a handful of the titles set to exit Netflix in March. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows set to depart Netflix next month:
Leaving 3/1/24
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
Leaving 3/2/24
Lady Bird
Leaving 3/12/24
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving 3/14/24
The Giver
Leaving 3/15/24
Get on Up
Savages
Leaving 3/17/24
The Cursed
Leaving 3/19/24
Carol
Leaving 3/29/24
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving 3/30/24
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
Leaving 3/31/24
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It's Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend's Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see departing Netflix next month?