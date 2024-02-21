Numerous DC Movies Set to Leave Netflix

A new month is upon is, which means more roster changes are coming to Netflix. The streaming service sees new arrivals and departures on a regular basis, and March is no exception to that rule. There are a ton of great movies and TV shows coming to Netflix next month, but there are also some big titles scheduled to exit as well.

Among those films and series that are leaving are several live-action DC movies, which made a highly publicized arrival on Netflix late last year, as Warner Bros. Discovery started sending many of its properties to other streamers. It appears the window for some of those films on Netflix is closing.

On March 31st, quite a few DC movies are leaving Netflix. Those exiting films include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, Justice League, Man of Steel, Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Everything Leaving Netflix in March

The DC movies are only a handful of the titles set to exit Netflix in March. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows set to depart Netflix next month:

Leaving 3/1/24

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

Leaving 3/2/24

Lady Bird

Leaving 3/12/24

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving 3/14/24

The Giver

Leaving 3/15/24

Get on Up

Savages

Leaving 3/17/24

The Cursed

Leaving 3/19/24

Carol

Leaving 3/29/24

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving 3/30/24

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving 3/31/24

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see departing Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!