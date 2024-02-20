Damsel: Netflix Releases First Clip From Millie Bobby Brown Fantasy Movie

Millie Bobby Brown's next Netflix hit is almost here, with Damsel poised to make its debut on the platform in just a matter of weeks. The new film will throw the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star into a wild fantasy situation — and now we have a new look at what that will entail. On Tuesday, Netflix released a new clip from Damsel, which showcases one of the first meetings between the families of Princess Elodie (Brown) and Prince Henry (Nick Robinson). As the marketing of Damsel has already revealed, the film will see Elodie be cast out of the safety of the royal family and into a conflict with a dragon.

"Elodie becomes someone so unbelievably different from who she is at the beginning," Brown explained in an interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "She becomes this woman that she didn't know she could become. And I think that is a huge storyline that so many women and young girls will be able to relate to."

You could cut the tension with a sword.



Damsel premieres March 8. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, and Ray Winstone. pic.twitter.com/HpCTTN0elV — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2024

What Is Damsel About?

In Damsel, a dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive. In addition to Brown, Damsel will star Angela Bassett (Gunpowder Milkshake, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Nick Robinson (Maid), Brooke Carter (The Irregulars), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (X-Men: The Last Stand). The film will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), with a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans).

"It's a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat," Fresnadillo explained in the same interview. "As a filmmaker, one of the things I always want to do is surprise the audience with a new take on a story. Especially this kind of [traditional story] — we have to modernize those tales with new takes, more modern and real ways, to connect with the audience."

What Are Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming Projects?

This is one of several projects that Brown has in the works at Netflix, including Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming movie The Electric State, as well as the young-adult adaptation The Girls I've Been.

The Electric State is set in an alternative future, and it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process. In addition to Brown, the film stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Damsel is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on March 8th.