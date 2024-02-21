Thanksgiving Quickly Tops Netflix Movie Charts

The holiday season may be a couple of months behind us, but that isn't stopping horror fans with a Netflix subscription from enjoying Thanksgiving. Set a year after a devastating Black Friday massacre, Eli Roth's new slasher film was a critical and commercial hit after its release this past fall. Thanksgiving received rave reviews from critics and fans, on its way to tripling its budget at the box office and earning itself a sequel from Sony. Over the weekend, the film made its way to Netflix where it continued its impressive hot streak.

Thanksgiving hit Netflix on Saturday with very little advertisement or fanfare, but horror fans were still quick to discover it had joined the service's roster. After just one full day on the service, Thanksgiving rose to the second overall position on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

It didn't take long for Thanksgiving to climb even higher and take the number one overall position. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Thanksgiving in the pole position, having passed recent Netflix originals like Players and Lover, Stalker, Killer.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.