Thanksgiving Quickly Tops Netflix Movie Charts
Eli Roth's Thanksgiving has already taken over the Netflix Top 10.
The holiday season may be a couple of months behind us, but that isn't stopping horror fans with a Netflix subscription from enjoying Thanksgiving. Set a year after a devastating Black Friday massacre, Eli Roth's new slasher film was a critical and commercial hit after its release this past fall. Thanksgiving received rave reviews from critics and fans, on its way to tripling its budget at the box office and earning itself a sequel from Sony. Over the weekend, the film made its way to Netflix where it continued its impressive hot streak.
Thanksgiving hit Netflix on Saturday with very little advertisement or fanfare, but horror fans were still quick to discover it had joined the service's roster. After just one full day on the service, Thanksgiving rose to the second overall position on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
It didn't take long for Thanksgiving to climb even higher and take the number one overall position. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Thanksgiving in the pole position, having passed recent Netflix originals like Players and Lover, Stalker, Killer.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.
1. Thanksgiving
"One year after a Black Friday tragedy, a ruthless killer stalks Plymouth, Massachusetts to exact revenge — one complicit resident at a time."
2. Lover, Stalker, Killer
"In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme."
3. The Abyss
"As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine."
4. Players
"A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?"
5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
6. Einstein and the Bomb
"What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his won words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius."
7. Crossroads
"When childhood friends Lucy, Mimi and Kit take a road trip, they get the chance to bond again, fall in love and find out just who they really are."
8. Orion and the Dark
"A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark."
9. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."
10. Tom & Jerry
"The classic cat-and-mouse duo creates chaos at a swanky NYC hotel when alley cat Tom is hired to get rid of scheming mouse Jerry before a VIP wedding."