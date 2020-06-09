Netflix's The Last Days of American Crime Earns Rare 0% Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has churned out its fair share of both hits and misses when it comes to original movies, but even the worst of its catalogue still seem to find fans here and there. It's rare that any movie is so despised critically that it earns itself the infamous 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, that is exactly where Netflix's latest films finds itself. The Last Days of American Crime, based on Rick Remender's graphic novel, doesn't have a single positive review to its name.

The Last Days of American Crime was released on Netflix last Friday to a wave of negative reaction from both critics and casual movie fans alike. 21 reviews for the film have been submitted to Rotten Tomatoes and every single one of them is negative.

Most reviews have knocked Last Days for its lack of ingenuity, imagination, and basic-level intrigue. Vulture's Bilge Ebiri calls the film "a sleazy, lizard-brain shoot-em-up," while IndieWire's David Ehrlich says it's a "braindead slog" that "offers nothing to look at and even less to consider."

The Last Days of American Crime hasn't fared much better with the fans. 126 users have left review scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with only 23% offering the film a positive score.

For comparison's sake, let's look at the Rotten Tomatoes scores for M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender, a movie that is known for being disliked. That adaptation has a 5% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and a 30% score from users, both marks higher than The Last Days of American Crime.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Last Days of American Crime below.

"As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off."

Have you watched The Last Days of American Crime on Netflix? Do you think it's as bad as its scores indicate? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.