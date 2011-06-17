Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st
September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
A couple of truly all-time movies were part of Netflix's September 1st additions, including Spike Lee's 1989 masterpiece, Do the Right Thing, and Ridley Scott's iconic sci-fi noir Blade Runner. And for those wondering, the version of Blade Runner now on Netflix is Scott's Final Cut.
For the comedy fans out there, there's also plenty to get excited about. Netflix just added Richard Linklater and Jack Black's 2003 collaboration School of Rock, which holds up incredibly well to this day and remains an underappreciated classic. Eddie Murphy's The Nutty Professor was also added to Netflix on Wednesday morning, along with The Interview, Mars Attacks!, Mystery Men, and all three House Party films.
If it's action you're after, you'll be interested in newly added titles like Clear and Present Danger, Chappie, Green Lantern, and Tears of the Sun.
Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Netflix:
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Which of these movies are you most excited to check out now that they're on Netflix? Will you be adding some to your queue this week?