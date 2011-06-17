✖

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.

A couple of truly all-time movies were part of Netflix's September 1st additions, including Spike Lee's 1989 masterpiece, Do the Right Thing, and Ridley Scott's iconic sci-fi noir Blade Runner. And for those wondering, the version of Blade Runner now on Netflix is Scott's Final Cut.

For the comedy fans out there, there's also plenty to get excited about. Netflix just added Richard Linklater and Jack Black's 2003 collaboration School of Rock, which holds up incredibly well to this day and remains an underappreciated classic. Eddie Murphy's The Nutty Professor was also added to Netflix on Wednesday morning, along with The Interview, Mars Attacks!, Mystery Men, and all three House Party films.

If it's action you're after, you'll be interested in newly added titles like Clear and Present Danger, Chappie, Green Lantern, and Tears of the Sun.

Here's the full list of movies that were just added to Netflix:

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Which of these movies are you most excited to check out now that they're on Netflix? Will you be adding some to your queue this week? Let us know in the comments!