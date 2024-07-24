Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2024

Netflix released its monthly newsletter on Wednesday, letting subscribers know about all of the lineup changes coming to the service in the month of August. In addition to the exciting roster of new additions set to arrive over the next few weeks, the newsletter also revealed that there are several popular movies making their exit from the service.
Dozens of films are leaving Netflix in August, including all five Spider-Man movies currently available on the streamer. The three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, as well as both Amazing Spider-Man movies, are set to exit on August 31st.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 8/3/24
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Leaving 8/12/24
The Woman King
Leaving 8/13/24
Paddington
Leaving 8/15/24
Dumb and Dumber To
Walk of Shame
Leaving 8/22/24
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leaving 8/23/24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
Leaving 8/31/24
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That’s My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
Coming Soon to Netflix
While it’s disappointing to see so many popular movies leaving Netflix, there are also quite a few titles arriving throughout the month of August. The biggest day of new additions in August comes at the top of the month, on August 1st. You can check out the complete list of August 1st arrivals below.
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country: Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
RED
RED 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — NETFLIX SERIES
Borderless Fog (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unstable: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES