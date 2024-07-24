Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2024

Netflix released its monthly newsletter on Wednesday, letting subscribers know about all of the lineup changes coming to the service in the month of August. In addition to the exciting roster of new additions set to arrive over the next few weeks, the newsletter also revealed that there are several popular movies making their exit from the service.

Dozens of films are leaving Netflix in August, including all five Spider-Man movies currently available on the streamer. The three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, as well as both Amazing Spider-Man movies, are set to exit on August 31st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of everything leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 8/3/24

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Leaving 8/12/24

The Woman King

Leaving 8/13/24

Paddington

Leaving 8/15/24

Dumb and Dumber To

Walk of Shame

Leaving 8/22/24

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leaving 8/23/24

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Leaving 8/24/24

Berlin Syndrome

Leaving 8/26/24

The Accountant

Leaving 8/31/24

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Hustle

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Blind Side

Burn After Reading

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

First Knight

First Sunday

The Gift

Liar Liar

Miami Vice

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Pineapple Express

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

That’s My Boy

Total Recall

Unthinkable

Coming Soon to Netflix

While it’s disappointing to see so many popular movies leaving Netflix, there are also quite a few titles arriving throughout the month of August. The biggest day of new additions in August comes at the top of the month, on August 1st. You can check out the complete list of August 1st arrivals below.

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — NETFLIX SERIES

Borderless Fog (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unstable: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES