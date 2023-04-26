Every Movie and Show Leaving Netflix in May 2023

As you've probably noticed by now, Netflx's lineup of movies and TV shows is always changing. The streamer's original titles are always there (for the most part), but pretty much everything else something of a revolving door. Licensed content is added and removed from the service on a regular basis, constantly changing things up. Every month, new movies and shows are added, while a bunch of other titles make their exit. This May will be no different.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the roster in May. Unfortunately, that announcement also came with the lineup of titles that will be leaving in May.

Next month's "Last Call" list isn't at long as other months have been in the past, which is good, but there are still quite a few movies and shows on the way out. Some of the exiting films include Galaxy Quest, Edge of Seventeen, My Girl, Rango, and The Space Between Us. The biggest show leaving in May is Bordertown, with all three seasons set to exit on May 10th.

Here's the full list of titles set to leave Netflix throughout the month of May:

Leaving 5/4/23

Pup Star: World Tour

Leaving 5/10/23

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 5/13/23

Weed the People

Leaving 5/14/23

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

Leaving 5/16/23

Side Effects

Leaving 5/18/23

The Last Days

Leaving 5/27/23

Collateral Beauty

Leaving 5/29/23

The 2nd

Leaving 5/31/23

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young

