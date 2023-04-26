Every Movie and Show Leaving Netflix in May 2023
As you've probably noticed by now, Netflx's lineup of movies and TV shows is always changing. The streamer's original titles are always there (for the most part), but pretty much everything else something of a revolving door. Licensed content is added and removed from the service on a regular basis, constantly changing things up. Every month, new movies and shows are added, while a bunch of other titles make their exit. This May will be no different.
On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the roster in May. Unfortunately, that announcement also came with the lineup of titles that will be leaving in May.
Next month's "Last Call" list isn't at long as other months have been in the past, which is good, but there are still quite a few movies and shows on the way out. Some of the exiting films include Galaxy Quest, Edge of Seventeen, My Girl, Rango, and The Space Between Us. The biggest show leaving in May is Bordertown, with all three seasons set to exit on May 10th.
Here's the full list of titles set to leave Netflix throughout the month of May:
Leaving 5/4/23
Pup Star: World Tour
Leaving 5/10/23
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/13/23
Weed the People
Leaving 5/14/23
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Leaving 5/16/23
Side Effects
Leaving 5/18/23
The Last Days
Leaving 5/27/23
Collateral Beauty
Leaving 5/29/23
The 2nd
Leaving 5/31/23
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!